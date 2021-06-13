Swimming world eyes Caeleb Dressel to surge into spotlight at US Olympic Swim Trials

So the past 15 months haven’t been easy. Dressel said he experienced moments of frustration, wondering what he was training for when the prospect of future competitions was unclear. There were points Dressel said he “was throwing my hands in the air. I was butting heads with this guy,” he said of his coach, Gregg Troy.

Without competitions to serve as markers in Dressel’s progress, Troy said he had to make some training adjustments. But all along, Troy said, he and Dressel stuck to the plan. They trained as if the Trials and Olympics were going to happen.

“It gave us a little different perspective in the whole group of what we were doing training, what we were training for, and allowed us to spend some time and work on some weaknesses and readjust the way we looked at things,” Troy said.

Amid the doubts and training sessions, life continued, too. Dressel’s now-wife was finishing school. The two got married.

“I never missed a practice for my wedding — (Troy) thinks I did, but I didn’t,” Dressel said, ribbing his coach. “I swam the morning of my wedding.”