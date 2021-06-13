Swimming world eyes Caeleb Dressel to surge into spotlight at US Olympic Swim Trials

At times, Caeleb Dressel said he still feels like the 15-year-old who watched from the nosebleeds of Omaha’s downtown arena as Michael Phelps dominated the 2012 Swim Trials on his way to London.
But nine years later, and for the first time since the Trials came to Omaha in 2008, Phelps isn’t competing.
Now it’s Dressel, 24, whose face looms large on a banner hanging from the CHI Health Center. It’s Dressel who’s looking to make it to Tokyo to add to his Olympic gold medal collection.
It’s Dressel who, in the goggled eyes of many in the swimming world, appears poised to be one of the next swimmers who rise into the void left by the sport’s biggest star.
The 6-foot-3 sprinter from Green Cove Springs, Florida, holds world records in the 100-meter butterfly (short and long course), the 50-meter freestyle (short course) and the 100-meter individual medley. Along with multiple American records, Dressel claimed two gold medals in relays at the 2016 Rio Olympics, including as a teammate to Phelps in the 400-meter freestyle relay.
During a press conference Friday ahead of the Wave II events that begin Sunday, Dressel was asked multiple questions about Phelps. What did he mean to the sport? Will it be strange to compete in a Trials without him? Does Dressel feel a burden to carry the mantle?
“I don’t think that falls on my shoulders alone,” Dressel said. “Michael was one guy within USA Swimming, but he wasn’t USA Swimming. I think that’s what makes USA Swimming so strong is the team ... as a collective whole.”
Dressel did praise Phelps as one of his role models, and said the two periodically text or talk on the phone.
The Florida Gator is the top seed in the 100 fly and the 50 and 100 freestyles. He’s entered in six events, beginning with the 200-meter freestyle Monday. Though he’ll be competitive in all six, he said he doesn’t dwell on the spotlight.
“I just want to swim,” Dressel said. “I want to swim fast. I want to learn from the sport, I want to keep chasing those challenges that the sport offers day in and day out.
“This sport has taught me a lot about myself, the valleys and the mountaintops,” he said. “I’ve been appreciative of every opportunity, every obstacle this sport has thrown my way.”
Dressel emerged in the sport after competing in the 2012 Trials and 2016 Olympics. In the lead-up to the 2020 Trials, many were wondering how many gold medals he might rack up. Then the pandemic hit.
At the time, Dressel was practicing pitches in his backyard. He was scheduled to throw out the first pitch at a Florida baseball game, but that was canceled due to the coronavirus. Weeks later, the 2020 Trials followed suit, along with virtually every sporting event in the world.
So the past 15 months haven’t been easy. Dressel said he experienced moments of frustration, wondering what he was training for when the prospect of future competitions was unclear. There were points Dressel said he “was throwing my hands in the air. I was butting heads with this guy,” he said of his coach, Gregg Troy.
Without competitions to serve as markers in Dressel’s progress, Troy said he had to make some training adjustments. But all along, Troy said, he and Dressel stuck to the plan. They trained as if the Trials and Olympics were going to happen.
“It gave us a little different perspective in the whole group of what we were doing training, what we were training for, and allowed us to spend some time and work on some weaknesses and readjust the way we looked at things,” Troy said.
Amid the doubts and training sessions, life continued, too. Dressel’s now-wife was finishing school. The two got married.
“I never missed a practice for my wedding — (Troy) thinks I did, but I didn’t,” Dressel said, ribbing his coach. “I swam the morning of my wedding.”
Aside from impressive times in the water, Dressel is easy to spot on the pool deck because of his tattoos. His left arm is almost completely covered by a sleeve that includes an eagle on his shoulder and a bear on his bicep. He has the Olympic rings inked on his right forearm. Visitors to the Aqua Lounge, a retail, concession and lounge space in the convention center side of CHI Health Center, can spot a Toyota painted in the style of Dressel’s tattoos.
Dressel was asked if his perspective on making the Olympics felt any less important in the grand scheme after reflecting on what the pandemic wrought.
“The only thing that’s changed for me is instead of (the) 2020 Games, it’s 2021,” Dressel said.
“For me personally, no, perspective hasn’t changed. Same focus, day in and day out, looking for ways to get better, and I’m going to stick to that.”
His coach agreed.
“Our goals are still the same as what they were before,” Troy said. “We’ve worked towards those goals. Hopefully we get the opportunity (to compete).”
