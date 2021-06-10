Swimming's biggest stars are in Omaha for Wave II of US Olympic Swim Trials

The women’s backstroke races will be two of the more competitive events. Curzan is joined in the 100 by, among others, world-record holder Regan Smith and 2016 Olympians Olivia Smoliga and Kathleen Baker.

Smith set world records in the 100 and 200 backstroke at the 2019 world championships. Smith also shot up the charts in the butterfly events. She’s seeded No. 2 in the 200 fly and No. 5 in the 100.

World-record holder Lilly King and Annie Lazor will continue their duals in the breaststroke. King, owner of the world and American record (1:04.13) in the 100 breaststroke, also is seeded second in the 200. Lazor is seeded first in the 200 breaststroke and second in the 100.

Dressel is poised to become the next face of the U.S. men’s team. He’s seeded first in three events and holds the world and American record in the 100 butterfly. He’s also the American record holder and top seed in the 50 and 100 freestyle and is entered in the 200 butterfly (ninth) and 200 freestyle (11th).

Lochte comes to Omaha for the fourth time in search of his fifth Olympic appearance. The 36-year-old is tied for the second most Olympic medals (12) by an American swimmer.