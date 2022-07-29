Syracuse's early lead too much for Omaha Storm Chasers to overcome

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse scored seven times in the second inning and cruised to a 9-4 win over the Storm Chasers on Friday night.

All seven runs came against Omaha starter Marcelo Martinez, who wasn't able to get out of the second. Syracuse's starter was former Husker and Yutan graduate Nate Fisher, who pitched 2.2 scoreless innings. He allowed two hits, walked two and struck out four in 49 pitches before he was removed. He lowered his ERA to 3.31.

The Chasers scored a run in the fourth when Angelo Castellano drew a bases-loaded walk before scoring three in the ninth on a wild pitch, another bases-loaded walk and Brewer Hicklen's sacrifice fly.

Clay Dungan had two of Omaha's seven hits.

The teams, who have split the first four games of the series, play again at 5:35 p.m. Saturday.

Omaha (48-48) ............. 000 100 003—4 7 1

At Syracuse (44-53) ...... 070 101 00x—9 11 0

W: Orze, 4-2. L: Martinez, 3-5. 2B: O, Dungan, Waters; S, Blankenhorn. 3B: S, Katoh. HR: S, Katoh (7), Blankenhorn (13).