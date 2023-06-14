There were no theatrics this week. No shoving or vicious barking as Terence “Bud” Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. faced off and sat separated by a lectern during their pair of press conferences this week ahead of their July 29 bout.

An underlying feeling of respect between the two hung in the air while they made their best attempts at competitive jabs — Crawford telling people he was ready to reel in and gut the “big fish” Spence is known as, with Spence asking the Wednesday crowd, “What it look like catching Moby Dick with a (expletive) fishing pole?”

It might not be either man’s style to flip a press conference on its head. Even still, their tongues were seemingly held back some by what hangs in the balance: A shot at greatness. A legacy win, a statement loud enough to speak for two men who won’t exactly deliver fiery monologues in this setting.

“One of those era defining fights,” host Brian Custer called it, with Crawford nodding his head in acknowledgment.

The Omaha boxer couldn’t sit still. Occasionally hunched over like a giddy grade schooler, his gaze would shift between his shoes, then around the room. He’d tune in for key phrases, though. Instant classic. Legacy.

When it came time to address the crowd, Crawford made it apparent that he’d gotten each viewer a gift. Yet the 35-year-old was in no Oprah Winfrey mood, and there wasn't a collection of keys underneath the seats of those in attendance in Los Angeles.

That gift?

“The presence of myself and Errol, July 29, so y’all can witness greatness,” Crawford said.

Crawford gave some thought as to how viewers, fighters and everyone else measures greatness inside the sport. For him, it’s eras. Sugar Ray Robinson. Muhammad Ali. Marvin Hagler. Tommy Hearns. Floyd Mayweather. Someone has to come along and pick up history’s pen.

“July 29? I’ma show each and every one of y’all why this era is the Terence Crawford era,” he said.

Spence sat stone cold, his back straight from his uninterrupted, upright posture. He spoke definitely. He went on about breaking Crawford’s will the way he’s broken down fighters throughout his career.

With talk of Spence being an underdog in Vegas, he couldn’t help but question Crawford’s path to this point.

“You ain’t fought nobody, man,” Spence said. “You haven’t beat anybody undisputed at 140.”

The exchange was about as far as you’d hear either seriously dig into each other’s accomplishments. Both were too busy commending each other and appraising a fight that so many had already called the biggest of the decade the moment they’d inked the deal.

Even when Spence poked his chest out to the tune of his résumé, the two retreated to their corners out of respect.

“You line ‘em up, I’ma knock ‘em down,” Spence said. “Every time. It don’t matter what happens. … It’s easy work.”

“This ain’t no easy work over here,” Crawford replied.

“Oh, I know it’s not easy work. I definitely know it’s not. I ain’t that naive. I’m realistic.”

The two agreed on nothing more than what the fight would do for either of them. In their eyes, July 29 won’t just decide the best fighter between them, but the best fighter in the world. While Crawford bats off questions of why it took so long to organize the fight, Spence wants it to serve as a PSA for those uneasy about fights of similar magnitude.

“We’ve gotta show these people in suits, we’ve gotta show these other fighters that there is a reward in taking risks,” Spence said. “The best gotta fight the best. … You fight the best, it’s a reward for that.”

An exclamation point on either fighter’s legacy should suffice.