Terence 'Bud' Crawford answered all the questions, quieted every doubt and will be coming home to Omaha with every belt in his weight class.

The career of Omaha’s boxing great reached its pinnacle Saturday night in Las Vegas, as Crawford beat undefeated Errol Spence in one of history’s premier welterweight tilts. Crawford unified all four belts — IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO — defeating Spence by a technical knockout in the ninth round.

Spence dropped to 28-1 for his effort. The 35-year-old Crawford, meanwhile, moved to 40-0, cementing his name among the great welterweights in boxing history. He’d already enjoyed a spotless professional career, dominating a decade of opponents while other top fighters avoided him. Finally, the 33-year-old Spence, who held the IBF, WBA and WBC belts before the fight — agreed to a lucrative deal that put the fight on Showtime Pay-Per-View and inside Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena.

To Friday’s weigh-in, Crawford wore a “Risk & Reward” t-shirt. By Saturday night, it read like prophecy.

The two-fight contract comes with a rematch clause that Spence can execute within 30 days if he chooses. Crawford would then decide if the rematch is at 147 or 154 pounds, the junior middleweight class where Crawford has never fought.

