Terence "Bud" Crawford extends his flawless record, defeating Shawn Porter by TKO

LAS VEGAS — You might beat Terence Crawford for a few rounds. You might rattle his cage and disrupt his rhythm. But sooner or later, the champion is going to catch you. And when he smells blood, look out.

It happened again Saturday night in the first minute of Round 10, when Crawford knocked down Shawn Porter twice in 60 seconds, first with a left uppercut to the chin then a right hook to the left eye. Kenny Porter, Shawn’s father and trainer, climbed the apron and stopped the fight.

No opponent had stopped Porter before the final bell.

Crawford’s technical knockout at 11:15 p.m. in Omaha extended his flawless record and recorded his 38th straight win as a professional — and first since November 2020. The 34-year-old showed no rust, defending his WBO welterweight belt and stating his claim (again) as the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world.

“His dad did the right thing by stopping it because I was coming with a vengeance,” Crawford said afterward from the ring.

Said Porter: “He’s a dynamite dude.”

Porter has fought almost every great welterweight of his era. Crawford, he said, is the best. “That man hit me more than anybody I’ve been in the ring with.”