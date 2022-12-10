Terence 'Bud' Crawford knocks out David Avanesyan for his 30th KO

If Saturday night’s show at CHI Health Center was Bud’s last go in Omaha, it will be remembered as a fond farewell to a city that appreciates one of boxing’s best pound-for-pound fighters.

Terence “Bud” Crawford landed two haymakers to end the WBO welterweight championship bout against David Avanesyan at 2:14 in the sixth round.

Crawford first made contact with a left uppercut before a right hook dropped Avanesyan, who appeared to be out before the back of his head hit the canvas.

The challenger lay still for several minutes as doctor’s attended to him, getting a pack of ice on the back of his head before he was able to sit up and eventually stand before returning to his corner. Those final punches evoked the loudest cheers of the night, which continued for several minutes as they were shown multiple times on the arena’s replay boards.

After the victory that improved Crawford’s record to 39-0 (30 KOs) in his 14-year career, the champ said he was thankful for the big turnout in his sixth fight in his hometown.

“It may be the last time Omaha sees me (fight),” Crawford said. “I hope they came out and they enjoyed themselves. I just want them to know I appreciate them and all the support they’ve been giving me ever since the amateur days.”

Crawford — fighting for the first time since Nov. 20, 2021 — and Avanesyan went toe to toe for the first three rounds of the scheduled 12-round bout. Crawford said he only felt a little "ring rust" in the first two rounds.

“That’s how he fights,” Crawford said. “He’s normally used to coming forward, going toe to toe with people and breaking their will. That’s how he gets most of his knockouts.”

While processing how to best attack and defend Avanesyan, Crawford was more aggressive with some hard body shots. That approach was successful, helping him extend his KO streak to 10.

“I was breaking him down with the body shots,” Crawford said. “The stabs to the body, the hooks to the body. I knew it would be a short night when I’d catch him to the head.”

Toward the end of the fourth round those body blows, along with the left-hand uppercuts, began to take a toll on Avanesyan. Crawford sensed that and went on the attack even more, much to the delight of the crowd.

“The crowd is a blessing, but at the same time, the crowd can be a curse,” Crawford said. “I try to not get too caught up in the crowd. I just try to focus on the task at hand.”

The only hiccup for Crawford? There was a short delay before the start of the sixth round when he dealt with a glove issue.

“My glove busted,” Crawford said. “They were going to stop it in the next round to change the glove.”

Turns out, there was no need. The champ made sure of that.

“He had a high guard, and I started picking up the pace,” Crawford said. “I saw an opening, I took it, and the rest is history.”

Omahans shine

Another Omahan had an entertaining night to open the main card as light heavyweight Steven Nelson's entrance lasted longer than his bout.

He was dressed in a Roman warrior outfit, complete with a war helmet for his walk-up to the ring. Once he got there, opponent James Ballard was no match for the undefeated Nelson — in outfit or boxing acumen. Nelson landed blows to the body and head at will, often daring Ballard to come and give him his best shot.

Ballard didn’t have one, and Nelson sent him to the canvas at 2:41 of the first round with a right cross. It took Ballard a few moments to regain his footing once doctor’s helped him up.

Nelson, returning to the ring after an Achilles tendon injury in March 2021, is now 18-0 with 15 knockouts.

In other bouts

» Cris Cyborg took another step into boxing from MMA with a four-round unanimous decision over Gabrielle Holloway, improving her record to 2-0.

The only MMA fighter — male or female — to become a grand slam champion across four major mixed martial arts forced an eight count in the third round of the super welterweight bout.

» Jeremiah Milton won the heavyweight feature over Dejaun Calloway with a six-round unanimous decision. Milton used his longer reach to land punches on his opponent, who the ring announcer said tipped the scales Friday at 371 pounds.

Milton is 7-0 with six knockouts. Calloway fell to 5-2.

» Arnold Khegai won a split decision over Eduardo Baez in the 10-round super bantamweight bout. Khegai received several warnings from the referee before one point was deducted in the ninth round.

