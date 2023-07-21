Hundreds of punches already thrown, Terence “Bud” Crawford’s plopped down alongside the ring at Fight Capital Gym, radiantly rapping along to 2pac’s “So Many Tears” as if he wrote it while his trainer ripped off his gloves.

Just over an hour before the enthusiastic conclusion to his media workout in Las Vegas on Wednesday, he’d face countless questions.

About whether he felt he was at his quickest in his career with his most noteworthy fight to date almost a week away. About what it meant to his legacy — a phrase he’s heard too many times, and reiterations of things he’s been asked endlessly in the leadup to his blockbuster bout versus Errol Spence Jr. on July 29.

“Y’all keep asking me the same questions,” Crawford remarked. “Of course this fight is important for my legacy.”

One query carried enough originality for Crawford to light up, almost as if he’d been awaiting the question: Was his fight with Spence happening too late in his career? He didn’t think long before dismissing the notion entirely.

“It’s happening at the perfect time,” Crawford told reporters.

For the 35-year-old WBO Welterweight World Champion, there is no time like the present. Jeff Horn, Kell Brook, Shawn Porter. The list goes on. All have led to boxing pundits questioning Crawford’s legacy. All have, more or less, led to Spence.

Even with his career to date, few fights were going to satisfy the insatiable. If the build up to Crawford versus Spence has settled anything, it’s that this fight would be the stamp Crawford could use to seal the deal on his legacy, or in his words, “the cherry on top.”

So why not now? He’s still at an age where his competitive spirit can leap from his skin like visible aura.

He made clear Wednesday that his nature would allow him to not just believe he could beat Spence in any sport, but face any athlete in their desired sport. Michael Phelps, Mike Tyson, it wouldn’t matter. Crawford wouldn’t think twice.

“You could be Michael Jordan, and we play 1-on-1, I’ma still believe I have the ability to beat you.”

So long as that fire burns inside Crawford, his matchup with Spence remains ripe.

Faced with the same question Thursday, Spence wasn’t quite sure how to answer.

Forced to think about life’s spontaneity, he truly couldn’t tell if he would’ve been better off three or so years ago or next week. To him, he’s close to, if not in the best shape of his career.

His hunger for a fight of this magnitude has remained throughout. As each boxer has been bludgeoned for weeks with those similar questions, forced to hear that dreaded ‘L’ word, the answers have simplified.

“The winner of this fight will be the best fighter in boxing period,” Spence said.

The obsession with framing the fight from fans and critics alike isn’t a surprise; In its promotion, both Crawford and Spence and their teams have likened the matchup to some of the best in boxing history.

But after all that’s been said between the two, little has led to the belief that either thinks this fight at this point in their careers makes for bad timing. Each still has something to prove to the other. Now they await the fight that’ll change the conversations that have long been had about them.