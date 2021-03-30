Terence 'Bud' Crawford reportedly in talks for June fight with Manny Pacquiao

Omaha fighter Terence "Bud" Crawford may be returning to the ring for the first time since November.

His potential opponent has faced an even longer wait.

Crawford is in discussions to fight Manny Pacquiao on June 5, according to a source at Top Rank, Crawford's promoter.

The 42-year-old Pacquiao, a 12-time world champion, hasn't fought since July 2019, when he defeated Keith Thurman to win the WBA welterweight title.

Crawford, 33, last fought Nov. 14, when he knocked out Kell Brook — his eighth straight stoppage victory. Pacquiao (62-7-2, 39 KOs) has been knocked out just once since 1999.

Crawford (37-0, 28 KOs), who is ranked as the world's No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter by ESPN, was the undisputed junior welterweight champ before moving up to welterweight in 2018.

The pay-per-view fight would take place in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Discussions of the bout were first reported by The Athletic.​

Terence 'Bud' Crawford's path to world champion