Yes, Terence "Bud" Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. have sparred before. But an actual undisputed welterweight title megafight?

The sides have been in discussions for years to pit the undefeated beltholders in the ring, and traded verbal jabs along the way. Now it finally appears the unification fight is happening July 29 in Las Vegas as Crawford announced on Twitter Thursday night.

Crawford last fought David Avanesyan, defeating him in a sixth-round knockout Dec. 10 at CHI Health Center. The 35-year-old expected that to be his last bout in Omaha, but not his last fight.

“I just feel like I just got that one fight I want with Spence. Then I can call it quits,” the Omahan told The World-Herald last December.

The 33-year-old Spence (28-0, 22 knockouts) holds three of the four welterweight belts. His last fight was April 16, 2022, when he defeated Yordenis Ugas via a 10th-round TKO. That was also his first fight since 2020.

The 147-pound Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) has the WBO belt and is considered the more accomplished fighter, and one of the best pound-for-pound boxers. A Crawford-Spence unification bout would be the biggest prizefight in many years at a weight class once known for historic battles.

A victory over Spence would be a crowning achievement for Crawford, who has so dominant against his last 15 opponents that many of the best fighters have avoided him or taken Shawn Porter's route. Porter waited several years after his prime to take a shot in November 2021.

Porter lost to Spence in 2019 on a split decision, then got knocked out by Crawford in the 10th round. Porter retired from the sport after that fight.

Crawford split from promoter Bob Arum and Top Rank Boxing after the Porter win. The boxer filed a lawsuit against Arum in January 2022, alleging racial bias held back Crawford’s ability to book fights, including one against Spence.

Spence also has had a winding path.

A month after beating Porter, Spence flipped his Ferrari while speeding on a Dallas street in the early-morning hours. Spence was ejected, but had no broken bones or fractures.

Spence returned to the ring with a unanimous 12-round decision over Danny Garcia in December 2020. Then he had another setback while preparing for a bout against eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao in August 2021. Spence tore a retina while training and had to back out of that contest.

But now the fight everyone wanted is closer to reality with the date set.

“I’m not going to talk about what’s going to be fair for both us,” Spence said after his last fight. “I have guys in suits to go over all of the analytics and stuff like that. ... He’s got his people.”

