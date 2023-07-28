As Terence “Bud” Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. stood face to face Thursday, years of anticipation evaporated. The moment arrived.

The anticipation was palpable, merely hours away from a fight that’s been labeled during its buildup as one that could define a generation. Spence looked forward, a baseball cap hovering over his stern stare while a belt hung from each of his shoulders. Crawford looked past those eyes, laughing to himself before mirroring the gaze.

The scene doesn’t quite look that way if the bout had happened as early as anyone imagined. Both fighters matured. Bulked their resumes. Built profiles neither would enjoy losing. The matchup has marinated, and now each has reached a point where one night probably means more to them than it typically would for a pair of fighters.

Neither has been shy about what it is: History. They’ve compared it to past fights, legendary pairings that influenced generations. And now each of them has made it clear they feel they’ve built that level of influence. Such bold statements might just be worth more than promotion.

“What you have to determine first is, big in what way?” Yahoo MMA and boxing columnist Kevin Iole said of the label surrounding the fight. “Big in just doing business, like Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia did in April? Or is it big, significant in the sport of boxing or historically? Is it big because it’s gonna be a great fight? ... You have to have multiple of those factors at play.

“The last time two undefeated champions fought for the undisputed welterweight title was 1999: Trinidad and De La Hoya. You’re talking about something that was almost a quarter century ago.”

Beyond the two making excessive jabs about turning the other into seafood, Crawford and Spence have unironically found a recipe that makes it difficult to see this fight disappointing. The only thing it’s possibly missing? The popularity and revenue draw of fights of its ilk.

Iole points to the way Floyd Mayweather skewed the way fans view the pots, and how much he blew expectations out of proportion in terms of revenue throughout his career. Crawford versus Spence might not equate to the draw Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis pulled in their April matchup.

But make no mistake: In terms of anticipation between a pair of great fighters, this is everything. Crawford’s resume has raised questions about competition. Its perhaps the only crack in the foundation he’s built as one of the world’s best — if not the best — pound-for-pound fighter.

“If you’re gonna criticize him, he hasn’t had that A+ opposition that a lot of other guys have had,” Iole said. “And it’s just timing, I don’t think he’s ducking anybody.”

Iole remembers snaking around the Olympics over a decade ago, questioning who people felt was the best fighter. The consensus was Spence. He then sought more answers. Who’d he remind people of? More people said Sugar Ray Leonard than anyone else.

He’s watched Spence mostly live up to the billing. But he’s never been presented with an opportunity to cement his name in boxing lore quite like this: One night with a boxer that many believe to be the best on Earth.

“What’s at stake for him is, ‘Hey, was he really as good as those people said?” Iole says. “‘Is he able to win at the highest level of the sport?’ That’s where he’s going tomorrow night.”

Saturday night just happens to mean more than a title. Or a single victory. One night could become either fighter’s legacy. Who will punch their ticket to immortality first?​

“The winner of this fight is guaranteed in the Hall of Fame,” Iole said. “I think they’re both in anyway, but I think there’s no doubt about the winner.”

