The Terence “Bud” Crawford and Errol Spence fight is still 11 days out but there will be a little preview before the July 29 welterweight unification fight.

Fans can live stream their workouts this week in Las Vegas — Crawford's Wednesday at 4 p.m. and Spence's at 3 p.m. Thursday — on several Showtime platforms. It will be telecast on Showtime Sports' YouTube or Facebook page and Premier Boxing Champions' YouTube events page.

Crawford last fought David Avanesyan, defeating him in a sixth-round knockout Dec. 10 at CHI Health Center. The 35-year-old Omahan will put his 39-0 (30 KOs) record and WBO belt on the line.

The 33-year-old Spence (28-0, 22 knockouts) holds three of the four welterweight belts. His last fight was April 16, 2022, when he defeated Yordenis Ugas via 0th-round TKO.

Photos: Omaha party sends off Terence 'Bud' Crawford ahead of training camp