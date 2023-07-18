The Terence “Bud” Crawford and Errol Spence fight is still 11 days out but there will be a little preview before the July 29 welterweight unification fight.
Fans can live stream their workouts this week in Las Vegas — Crawford's Wednesday at 4 p.m. and Spence's at 3 p.m. Thursday — on several Showtime platforms. It will be telecast on Showtime Sports'
YouTube or Facebook page and Premier Boxing Champions' YouTube events page.
Crawford last fought David Avanesyan, defeating him in a sixth-round knockout Dec. 10 at CHI Health Center. The 35-year-old Omahan will put his 39-0 (30 KOs) record and WBO belt on the line.
The 33-year-old Spence (28-0, 22 knockouts) holds three of the four welterweight belts. His last fight was April 16, 2022, when he defeated Yordenis Ugas via 0th-round TKO.
Photos: Omaha party sends off Terence 'Bud' Crawford ahead of training camp
Terence “Bud” Crawford plays basketball with people during a hometown send-off for him ahead of his fight with fellow welterweight world champion Errol Spence on July 29. Photographed at B&B Sports Academy in North Omaha on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Hundreds of people gather for a hometown send-off for Terence “Bud” Crawford ahead of his fight with fellow welterweight world champion Errol Spence on July 29. Photographed at B&B Sports Academy in North Omaha on Saturday.
Terence “Bud” Crawford plays basketball with Isaiah Louis, 11, of Omaha, during a hometown send-off for him ahead of his fight with fellow welterweight world champion Errol Spence on July 29. Photographed at B&B Sports Academy in North Omaha on Saturday.
Terence “Bud” Crawford gets a photo with LJ Mason, 7, of Omaha, during a hometown send-off for him ahead of his fight with fellow welterweight world champion Errol Spence on July 29. Photographed at B&B Sports Academy in North Omaha on Saturday.
Terence “Bud” Crawford signs autographs during a hometown send-off for him ahead of his fight with fellow welterweight world champion Errol Spence on July 29. Photographed at B&B Sports Academy in North Omaha on Saturday.
Terence “Bud” Crawford signs autographs during a hometown send-off for him ahead of his fight with fellow welterweight world champion Errol Spence on July 29. Photographed at B&B Sports Academy in North Omaha on Saturday.
Terence “Bud” Crawford high-fives Henry Heiser, 7, of Omaha, during a hometown send-off for him ahead of his fight with fellow welterweight world champion Errol Spence on July 29. Photographed at B&B Sports Academy in North Omaha on Saturday.
O.NE Finest dancers perform during a hometown send-off for Terence “Bud” Crawford ahead of his fight with fellow welterweight world champion Errol Spence on July 29. Photographed at B&B Sports Academy in North Omaha on Saturday.
O.NE Finest dancers perform during a hometown send-off for Terence “Bud” Crawford ahead of his fight with fellow welterweight world champion Errol Spence on July 29. Photographed at B&B Sports Academy in North Omaha on Saturday.
Hundreds of people gather for a hometown send-off for Terence “Bud” Crawford ahead of his fight with fellow welterweight world champion Errol Spence on July 29. Photographed at B&B Sports Academy in North Omaha on Saturday.
Ezekiel Hemphill, of Omaha, and his son, also name Ezekiel, watch Terence “Bud” Crawford play basketball with people during a hometown send-off for him ahead of his fight with fellow welterweight world champion Errol Spence on July 29. Photographed at B&B Sports Academy in North Omaha on Saturday.
Steven Nelson, left, and Terence “Bud” Crawford celebrate Nelson's birthday early during a hometown send-off for Crawford ahead of his fight with fellow welterweight world champion Errol Spence on July 29. Photographed at B&B Sports Academy in North Omaha on Saturday.
