Texas bull rider hopes to find success again in Omaha

Bull rider Cooper Davis will be back in Nebraska this week, looking for a repeat of last year’s success in the Cornhusker State.

Davis won a Professional Bull Riders’ event in Lincoln last fall, allowing him to crack the top 10.

A win this weekend in Omaha would help him inch closer to the world No. 1 ranking he held at the start of the year.

“I had a lot of success here last year, so it is a big confidence booster coming into Omaha,” he said. “And it is an event I am looking forward to.”

The top 30 bull riders will compete in the PBR Union Home Mortgage Invitational Saturday and Sunday at the CHI Health Center.

With the help of 750 tons of dirt, the venue was transformed Friday for the event. PBR’s skilled team will assemble a maze of steel paneling totaling to the length of six football fields, creating both the arena and necessary pens for the bovine athletes.

Davis, from Jasper, Texas, is chasing his second PBR world championship. He also claimed the top spot in 2016 and if he can do it again in 2021 he would be one of only seven riders to repeat as champion.