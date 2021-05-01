Texas bull rider hopes to find success again in Omaha

Bull rider Cooper Davis will be back in Nebraska this week, looking for a repeat of last year’s success in the Cornhusker State.
Davis won a Professional Bull Riders’ event in Lincoln last fall, allowing him to crack the top 10.
A win this weekend in Omaha would help him inch closer to the world No. 1 ranking he held at the start of the year.
“I had a lot of success here last year, so it is a big confidence booster coming into Omaha,” he said. “And it is an event I am looking forward to.”
The top 30 bull riders will compete in the PBR Union Home Mortgage Invitational Saturday and Sunday at the CHI Health Center.
With the help of 750 tons of dirt, the venue was transformed Friday for the event. PBR’s skilled team will assemble a maze of steel paneling totaling to the length of six football fields, creating both the arena and necessary pens for the bovine athletes.
Davis, from Jasper, Texas, is chasing his second PBR world championship. He also claimed the top spot in 2016 and if he can do it again in 2021 he would be one of only seven riders to repeat as champion.
“That’s what we work for our whole life,’’ he said. “Being the No. 1 bull rider in the world, it means everything to us and it’s the pinnacle of bull riding.”
Davis sits fourth in the world, 260.5 points behind top bull rider Kaique Pacheco, who is also slated to ride in Omaha. He’s the 2018 world champion.
Three-time PBR world champion Silvano Alves and reigning world champion Jose Vitor Leme are also expected to be in Omaha.
Davis is expecting a tough weekend.
“Consistency is the main thing. Just go through and whatever bulls you draw, good or bad, make sure you stay on all of them,” he said. “That’s the key to any event. If you stay on all your bulls there is a good chance you’re going to win.”
It’s been an uncertain year for bull riders, who never knew from week to week if they’d be competing because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Davis is looking forward to matching up against the other elite riders this weekend.
“Nebraska has great fans,” he said, “and I’m excited to be back this weekend.”
