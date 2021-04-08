The goal for Omaha's new basketball team? Make an impact in the community

Plus, local interest in hoops seems to be on the rise, said Brian Hoffman, the Omaha's Finest head coach who also runs a basketball training facility in Gretna.

The city's last minor league basketball team was the Omaha Chargers, who played in the National Basketball League of America in 2016. Before that it was the Omaha Racers, who competed in the CBA during the 1990s.

TBL, which has 29 teams in its fourth season, is a tier below the old CBA, which has since been replaced by the NBA G League.

But there's growth potential for TBL.

"We can bring a bunch of different people together that all have the same purpose and goals, to help the guys on the team and the kids in the community," Hoffman said. "Just make everything a little better than it was before we started. I'm looking forward to it."

Stubbe, the team's general manager, did his research on the league, and he's optimistic as well. Agau's on board as the director of operations.

Hollins said he probably underestimated the work required to plan and promote a minor league squad — the documents, the fundraising, the roster building. But he's encouraged about what's transpired over the past couple months.