The team is different, but Union Omaha's goal is the same this season

Last season's USL League One champions are ready to defend their title — even if they aren’t expected to.

In the franchise's second season, the Owls claimed the crown with a 3-0 victory over Greenville in the championship game and led the league in numerous categories.

“You can’t really draw it up any better than that,” coach Jay Mims said.

The success of 2021 was undeniable, but the club will field a much different roster when its season opens Saturday at Forward Madison.

One of the biggest absences was left by Greg Hurst, who led the Owls with 14 goals last year. Hurst signed with Phoenix Rising in the offseason.

The team doesn't plan on one person replacing him, but a plethora of strikers — a position where the more players, the better, Mims said.

“We probably brought in five, six different strikers,” Mims said, “and the reason being for that is you can never have too many of them, in my opinion, because you got to find guys that can score goals.”

Depth is key in USL League One, where the regular season runs from April to October. If a team makes the playoffs — as Union Omaha has done the past two seasons — it can be playing in early November.

But the long season isn’t necessarily a bad thing, said newly named team captain Conor Doyle.

“I like having a long season,” Doyle said. “You get to play soccer for 10 months out of the year. So that’s obviously always fun.”

And the midfielder also looks forward to his new responsibility.

“Being named captain of any team is a big deal,” he said. “Since I was 18 and became a pro, that was the guy everyone kind of looked up to for advice and the leader of the team, so that was really cool to be named the captain.”

Mims said Doyle separated himself this offseason.

“People are always going to look at the way Conor plays,” Mims said. “I’ve always said this, he’s playing chess and everyone else is playing checkers.”

Doyle said one of the things that made the 2021 team so special was how close the group was, and how they came together with one common goal — which they achieved.

While the roster isn’t the same, it’s Doyle’s job to make sure the togetherness carries over as the defending champs will get everyone's best shot.

“I think there is a target," Doyle said. "And I think at the end of the day, when teams look at the schedule, they see they're playing Union Omaha — the team that won the championship last year."

After Saturday’s contest in Wisconsin, Omaha plays at South Georgia Tormenta a week later before making its Werner Park debut April 23 against Central Valley Fuego.

As the season gets underway, Mims thinks that many have counted out the Owls because of how different the roster is. But he is excited to embrace the mentality that comes with that.

“I just think it's kind of cool for us because we're back to having a chip on our shoulder again, we're back to being a little bit of the underdog again," Mims said. "So that's always fun kind of playing that role, and it'll definitely take some time this year, but I think it'll be fun to see the group develop.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.