This Nebraskan took an unexpected track to the Olympics

Wade Alberts is no stranger to the Olympics.

Working as a sports muscle therapist since the mid-90s, Alberts helped at the 2008 and 2012 Games — what he calls the “pinnacle” of his profession. And after he's done at this year's Swim Trials, he’ll go again. He'll be stationed at Tokyo's Olympic Village, helping U.S. athletes.

This one, however, will be different. And not just because a pandemic pushed it back a year.

The reason? The only Olympics of the last decade-and-a-half that he didn’t go to: Rio 2016.

Instead of being in Brazil, he was home in Ainsworth. He could have been watching Michael Phelps, who he saw win eight gold medals in 2008, win five more in his final Olympics. Yet Alberts was focused on more important things.

“I started a family and I had young children then and I took my name out of the hat, so to speak, and didn't really pursue that,” he said. “I had two little girls, and I thought that's a little bit of a bridge too far because it is quite a sacrifice.”

Though the Olympics was always a goal, and Alberts will return for a third time, this wasn't quite how he planned it as a youngster.