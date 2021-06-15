This Nebraskan took an unexpected track to the Olympics

Wade Alberts is no stranger to the Olympics.
Working as a sports muscle therapist since the mid-90s, Alberts helped at the 2008 and 2012 Games — what he calls the “pinnacle” of his profession. And after he's done at this year's Swim Trials, he’ll go again. He'll be stationed at Tokyo's Olympic Village, helping U.S. athletes.
This one, however, will be different. And not just because a pandemic pushed it back a year.
The reason? The only Olympics of the last decade-and-a-half that he didn’t go to: Rio 2016.
Instead of being in Brazil, he was home in Ainsworth. He could have been watching Michael Phelps, who he saw win eight gold medals in 2008, win five more in his final Olympics. Yet Alberts was focused on more important things.
“I started a family and I had young children then and I took my name out of the hat, so to speak, and didn't really pursue that,” he said. “I had two little girls, and I thought that's a little bit of a bridge too far because it is quite a sacrifice.”
Though the Olympics was always a goal, and Alberts will return for a third time, this wasn't quite how he planned it as a youngster.
His first memory of the Games came as a 12-year-old, when he watched Carl Lewis win four gold medals at the 1984 Olympics. Alberts starred in track at Nebraska Wesleyan, too.
But his course changed after a hamstring injury.
Alberts continued to reaggravate the injury before coach Ted Bulling suggested he see a massage therapist. He saw the results first-hand.
“I started working with some of my teammates," he said, "and they started to see some of the same positive things happening with them and their performances that I did.”
He earned his degree from Wesleyan in massage therapy. And while he was there, he worked with the Nebraska swim team. In 1999, he started working with USA Swimming. Four years later, he secured an internship with the U.S. Olympic Committee.
Come 2008, he was invited to Beijing.
“At every point, it's kind of a pass-fail grade," he said. "The athletes do an evaluation, the coaches do an evaluation and the rest of the sports medicine staff all do evaluations at every step along the way. ... Either they really like you, or I think we can find someone better.”
Alberts only worked with the swim team that first trip to the Games, which he thought would be his last.
In 2012, he was preparing to start coaching football at Ainsworth High. Then came an invitation to London. He worked with all athletes that time.
Alberts went to the Swim Trials in 2016, but enjoyed taking the Olympics off to spend more time with his daughters.
But the past year has been a challenge for everyone. Alberts said COVID-19 hit his industry hard, and he had to temporarily shut down his business, Wellness With Wade. Even now, business is slower than usual.
Needing to find another source of revenue, Alberts spent plenty of hours working on a friend’s ranch. Last week, you could find him in Ainsworth helping build a fence.
“I'm rolling with the punches like everybody else with COVID," he said. "And I know there's a lot of people around the world, around this country, that have had it way worse than I have, too, so I'm not complaining. I'm just willing to roll up my sleeves and do what needs to be done to put food on my kids' plate and shoes on their feet.”
But right now, his focus is on the Swim Trials. Then he'll be ready as ever for his third Olympics. Not only for the experience of being there, but because he’ll be able to FaceTime his daughters and show them that they can do anything.
“This whole thing about professional goals and all that are great, but now that I'm a dad, it takes just a little bit different tenor,” Alberts said. “I've got two little ones at home, and I'm trying to model behavior for them and show them I had a dream.”