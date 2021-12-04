This year, it was Ogallala hunter's turn to get the big deer

Trent Holscher of Ogallala calls himself a hobby hunter.

With two kids, the seed salesman and rancher doesn’t have the time he used to for hunting and fishing.

But when deer season arrives each November, he makes sure to keep his rifle close. It paid off this year.

With a few minutes to spare after work, he decided to walk around his father Mike’s CRP land about a half hour before sunset. When a buck stood up, he thought it looked like a decent size.

“He kept getting bigger the closer I got,” he said.

Holscher killed the 8x7 mule deer from 50 yards, and it dropped almost immediately. Then he waited for wife Lindsay to arrive to get a picture by the headlights of his pickup truck.

She also helped him haul the deer out.

The family is already enjoying the meat, which was processed into salami, jerky and deer sticks.

He’ll get an official measurement on the rack once it dries out at Foster’s Taxidermy in Ogallala, where it’s being mounted. It may reach between 205 and 210 inches.