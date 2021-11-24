Thom Corritore remembered as a pioneer of local sports radio broadcasting

Thom Corritore will be remembered as one of the pioneers of local sports radio broadcasting.

He’ll also be remembered as one of the nice guys in the business.

Corritore, whose broadcasting career spanned 40 years, died Nov. 11 at age 81. His visitation and memorial service will be Saturday.

A 1957 graduate of Omaha Central, Corritore attended Omaha University and took classes to prepare him for a possible broadcast career. He was in and out of college over the years while working other jobs, but his passion for broadcasting never waned, and he finally got his chance.

His rich voice was a natural for radio, and he hosted a jazz program and a trivia show before finding his true passion — broadcasting sports. He started with UNO football and then added Nebraska and Creighton baseball, including the Bluejays’ first and only College World Series appearance in 1991.

He then turned his attention to high school sports, which he broadcast with radio partner Howard Borden for several years.

“Tommy was a pioneer,” Borden said. “We worked together for the first time doing Bellevue football games on their cable system more than 30 years ago.”