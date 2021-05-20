Three home runs in eighth inning power Concordia to win over Bellevue in NAIA baseball region final

Concordia hit three home runs in the bottom of the eighth inning Thursday to earn a 7-5 win over Bellevue in the NAIA baseball region final at Bellevue's John Stella Field.

Concordia advances to next week's NAIA World Series in Lewiston, Idaho.

Concordia trailed throughout as Bellevue's Zach Diehl and Riley Baasch homered to give the Bruins a 4-1 lead in the fourth inning.

Bellevue led 5-3 in the bottom of the eighth before Keaton Candor homered. Three batters later, Jakob Faulk hit a two-run homer, then Teyt Johnson followed with a solo shot.

Concordia and Bellevue had split two games at the tournament before Thursday as Bellevue won 7-3 Tuesday and Concordia won 13-8 Wednesday.