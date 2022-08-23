 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASEBALL

Three home runs not enough for Omaha Storm Chasers to climb out of hole

  • Updated
  • 0

Omaha couldn't climb out of an early hole Tuesday in a 5-4 loss to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

The Storm Chasers (55-62) trailed 5-1 after four innings. The RailRiders (62-55) got a solo home run from Miguel Andujar in the first inning and a two-run shot from Armando Alvarez in the fourth to build their lead.

Omaha's Freddy Fermin homered in the second inning, then added another solo home run in the seventh to cut the score to 5-2.

A two-run homer from Nick Loftin in the bottom of the eighth pulled the Chasers within one run. But RailRiders reliever Braden Bristo pitched a scoreless ninth to hand Omaha its fourth straight series-opening loss.

The Chasers will face the RailRiders again Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.​ at Werner Park.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

