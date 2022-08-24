Three Omaha Storm Chaser homers not enough to top Scranton/Wilkes-Barre

Though Brewer Hicklen remained hot, the Omaha Storm Chasers couldn't make his 23rd homer stand up against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday at Werner Park.

The RailRiders (63-55) got a three-run homer then a solo shot to top Omaha (55-63) 4-3.

After catcher Freddy Fermin gave the Chasers a 1-0 lead on his second-inning blast, extending his hit streak to nine games, Hicklen's solo shot in the fourth put Omaha up 2-0. The right fielder has reached base in 26 straight games, the sixth-longest streak for a Storm Chaser.

In the next half-inning, Scranton got on the board against Daniel Mengden (6-5). Matt Pita's homer gave the RailRiders a 3-2 advantage that would hold until the bottom of the sixth, when Maikel Garcia tied it with another solo homer.

But the final solo homer — the fourth for the teams combined — came from Armando Alveraz in the seventh, and Scranton's bullpen did the rest.

The teams continue their series at 7:05 p.m. Thursday. The Chasers plan to start right-hander Jackson Kowar (4-8, 5.50) while the RailRiders will counter with Mitch Spence.