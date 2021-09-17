Three-run double in the 12th inning lifts Iowa Cubs over Omaha Storm Chasers

Taylor Gushue's three-run double in the 12th inning lifted the Iowa Cubs to a 6-5 win over the Storm Chasers on Friday night at Werner Park.

The Chasers led 3-0 through six innings as they got solo homers from Nick Pratto and Ryan McBroom.

It was Pratto's 30th homer in the minor leagues this season, while for McBroom it was his 31st with Omaha in 2021.

But Iowa, which has won the first four games in the series, rallied with two runs in the seventh and one in the eighth. Omaha had chances to win in the 10th, when it had the bases loaded with one out, and in the 11th, when Pratto was thrown out at home for the second out.​

After Gushue's bases-clearing double to right in the top of the 12th, Omaha got an RBI groundout by Erick Mejia and an RBI from Pratto. But with two on and two outs, Emmanuel Rivera grounded out to end the game.

Iowa and Omaha continue their series at 7:05 p.m. Saturday.

