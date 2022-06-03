Three-run homer in the seventh inning gives Indianapolis win over Omaha Storm Chasers

Travis Swaggerty hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning to give Indianapolis the lead as it went on to a 5-2 win Friday night at Werner Park.

Omaha led 2-0 midway through the game as it got solo home runs from Nate Eaton and Clay Dungan. But the Chasers would finish with three hits on the night.

Omaha got a strong start from Austin Cox, who allowed a run and three hits in six innings.

Omaha and Indianapolis continue their series at 7:05 p.m. Saturday.