Tickets go on sale for Olympic Curling Team Trials in Omaha

Whether you want to watch from a backline or one of the buttons, the best seat for the hammer or a sweeping view of all five sheets, Monday is the first day to get tickets for the Olympic Curling Team Trials.

All-session tickets for the Nov. 12 through 21 event at UNO’s Baxter Arena go on sale at 10 a.m. Those can be purchased at the arena box office or at ticketmaster.com.

The all-session packages include a minimum of 24 sessions and offer an average savings of $150. Tier 1 tickets are $325 and Tier 2 packages are $300, plus fees.

The Omaha Sports Commission and Ak-Sar-Ben Curling Club are the hosts for the Trials, where one men’s and one women’s team will qualify to represent the U.S. at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

This is the second consecutive time Omaha has hosted the Curling Team Trials.

The Trials for the 2018 Games were conducted in November 2017 at Baxter Arena, as was the fourth season of Curling Night in America. The OSC also hosted the 2018 Curling World Cup at Ralston Arena.