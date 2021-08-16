Tickets go on sale for Olympic Curling Team Trials in Omaha

Whether you want to watch from a backline or one of the buttons, the best seat for the hammer or a sweeping view of all five sheets, Monday is the first day to get tickets for the Olympic Curling Team Trials.
All-session tickets for the Nov. 12 through 21 event at UNO’s Baxter Arena go on sale at 10 a.m. Those can be purchased at the arena box office or at ticketmaster.com.
The all-session packages include a minimum of 24 sessions and offer an average savings of $150. Tier 1 tickets are $325 and Tier 2 packages are $300, plus fees.
The Omaha Sports Commission and Ak-Sar-Ben Curling Club are the hosts for the Trials, where one men’s and one women’s team will qualify to represent the U.S. at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.
This is the second consecutive time Omaha has hosted the Curling Team Trials.
The Trials for the 2018 Games were conducted in November 2017 at Baxter Arena, as was the fourth season of Curling Night in America. The OSC also hosted the 2018 Curling World Cup at Ralston Arena.
In 2017, there were five men’s and three women’s teams competing for the U.S. berths at the Pyeongchang Games in South Korea. This November, there will be six men’s and six women’s teams vying for a spot in the Games, which run from Feb. 4 through 20.
The format for the Trials begins with a full six-team round robin of each field, followed by a best-of-three final to determine the teams.
An extra day was added to the schedule so that no four-draw days would be needed to complete the event by Nov. 21. Four-draw days are a big ask not only for competitors, but also for meet officials and volunteers.
Three teams in both groups already qualified for the Trials with top finishes at the 2020 and 2021 national championships. The men’s teams headed to Omaha are Team Shuster (John Shuster, Chris Plys, Matt Hamilton, John Landsteiner), Team Dropkin (Korey Dropkin, Joe Polo, Mark Fenner, Tom Howell, Alex Fenson) and Team Brundidge (Jed Brundidge, Evan Workin, Cameron Rittenour, Lance Wheeler, Nic Wagner).
In the women’s competition, Team Peterson (Tabitha Peterson, Nina Roth, Tara Peterson, Becca Hamilton, Aileen Geving), Team Christensen (Cory Christensen, Sarah Anderson, Vicky Persinger, Taylor Anderson) and Team Sinclair (Jamie Sinclair, Monica Walker, Cora Farrell, Elizabeth Cousins) are entered.