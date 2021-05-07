 Skip to main content
Timely errors help lift Omaha Storm Chasers to win over St. Paul Saints
BASEBALL

Timely errors help lift Omaha Storm Chasers to win over St. Paul Saints

The Omaha Storm Chasers took advantage of some key errors in a big seventh inning that lifted them to a 4-2 victory over the St. Paul Saints on Friday night.

The Chasers (3-1) trailed 2-1 entering the bottom of the seventh before Kevin Merrill opened the frame by reaching on a throwing error and went to third on a single by Edward Olivares.

Kyle Isbel then reached on a fielding error to load the bases with no one out. Emmanuel Rivera was hit by a pitch to bring in a run, then Ryan McBroom came through with a two-run single.

The Saints had just one hitter reach base the rest of the way as Jace Vines (1-0) closed out the victory with 2 1/3 scoreless innings.

McBroom and Kelvin Gutierrez led Omaha with two hits apiece.

The Chasers host the Saints at Werner Park again on Saturday at 7:05 p.m.

