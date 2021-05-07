Timely errors help lift Omaha Storm Chasers to win over St. Paul Saints

The Omaha Storm Chasers took advantage of some key errors in a big seventh inning that lifted them to a 4-2 victory over the St. Paul Saints on Friday night.

The Chasers (3-1) trailed 2-1 entering the bottom of the seventh before Kevin Merrill opened the frame by reaching on a throwing error and went to third on a single by Edward Olivares.

Kyle Isbel then reached on a fielding error to load the bases with no one out. Emmanuel Rivera was hit by a pitch to bring in a run, then Ryan McBroom came through with a two-run single.

The Saints had just one hitter reach base the rest of the way as Jace Vines (1-0) closed out the victory with 2 1/3 scoreless innings.

McBroom and Kelvin Gutierrez led Omaha with two hits apiece.

The Chasers host the Saints at Werner Park again on Saturday at 7:05 p.m.