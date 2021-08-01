Toledo again limits Storm Chasers' offense to finish series

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo put together a four-run fifth inning to break a tie Sunday, and the Mud Hens went on to defeat Omaha 6-3.

Omaha's offense was stifled again as it dropped the last three games of the series — the Chasers scored one run in the previous two games.

Omaha tied Sunday's game in the top of the fifth on Nick Pratto's groundout. Pratto also had a sacrifice fly in the first. But in the bottom of the fifth, Toledo strung together five hits. Jacob Robson had the key hit, a two-out, two-run double.

Omaha's final run came in the ninth on Rudy Martin's two-out RBI double.

Omaha, which is 4-9 the past two weeks, next plays Tuesday at Columbus.