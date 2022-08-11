Toledo defeats the Omaha Storm Chasers with third straight walk-off

TOLEDO, Ohio — A rough start to Omaha's 12-game road swing continued Thursday. This time is came courtesy of Toledo's Spencer Torkelson, who hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning for a 4-3 win.

It was the third night in a row the Mud Hens defeated the Storm Chasers in walk-off fashion.

Omaha had three runners through eight innings and trailed 3-0. In the ninth, Drew Waters and Brewer Hicklen drew walks before first baseman Logan Porter homered to left field, his first Triple-A home run to tie it.

But Torkelson, the first overall pick in the 2020 draft, hit the second pitch of the bottom of the ninth over the fence for the winner.

The Chasers dropped to 2-7 this month. They face the Mud Hens again at 6:05 p.m. Friday.

Omaha (51-56) ......... 000 000 003 — 3 3 3

At Toledo (56-51) ...... 011 000 101 — 4 8 0

W: Del Pozo, 3-2. L: Misiewicz, 2-1. 2B: O, Fermin. T, Kreidler, Ragabo, Cameron. HR: O, Porter (1). T, Lester (19), Torkelson (4)