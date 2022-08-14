Toledo hands Omaha Storm Chasers fourth one-run loss to end series

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo picked up another one-run win over the Omaha Storm Chasers, the latest being a 2-1 decision Sunday.

Toledo went 5-1 against Omaha this week with four of the wins decided by one run. The Chasers dropped to 3-9 in August.

Josh Lester hit his third home run in the last four games to give the Mud Hens a 2-0 lead in the third inning. Jose Briceno homered for Omaha in the eighth, but that was the last of the Chasers' three hits on the day.

Jackson Kowar worked the first four innings, taking the loss. Four relievers combined to hold Toledo to one hit over the last four innings.

Omaha will stay on the road for its next series at Louisville beginning at 5:35 p.m. Tuesday.

Omaha (52-58) ............ 000 000 010—1 3 0

At Toledo (58-52) ........ 011 000 00x—2 4 0

W: Rodriguez, 5-3. L: Kowar, 3-8. S: Vincent, 1. 2B: O, Blanco. HR: O, Briceno (3). T, Lester (21)