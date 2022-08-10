 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASEBALL

Toledo hands the Omaha Storm Chasers second straight walk-off loss

  • Updated
  • 0

TOLEDO, Ohio — Omaha let another early lead slip away Wednesday then Toledo scored in the bottom of the 10th inning to beat the Storm Chasers 8-7.

It was the second straight walk-off loss for Omaha (51-55).

The Chasers scored five in the first inning and led 6-0 after the second, but the Mud Hens chipped away.

Toledo scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth to send the game to extra innings, where Austin Meadows drove in the winning run with a single in the 10th.

Omaha and Toledo play again at 6:05 p.m. Thursday.

Omaha (51-55) .......... 510  000  010  0—7 12  1

At Toledo (55-51) ....... 020  110  003  1—8 10  1

W: Vincent, 5-5. L: Freeman, 3-1. HR: Omaha, Hicklen. Toledo, Short.

