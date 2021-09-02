Toledo holds onto early lead for win over Omaha Storm Chasers

Toledo hit a pair of two-run home runs in the second inning and held on from there for a 5-3 win over the Storm Chasers on Thursday night.

Toledo now holds a two-game lead over the Chasers in the Midwest Division. Omaha and Toledo have split the first four games of this week's series.

Omaha led 2-1 after the first inning as Lucius Fox led off the bottom of the first with a home run and Erick Mejia added an RBI single.

But in the second, Daz Cameron and Isaac Paredes each hit a two-run homer off Marcelo Martinez to give the Mud Hens the lead for good.​

Omaha pulled within 5-3 in the fifth when MJ Melendez singled to right to drive in Nick Pratto.

Omaha and Toledo continue their series at 7:05 p.m. Friday.