Nine of Toledo's 12 hits went for extra bases as the Mud Hens pulled away in the second half of Tuesday's game at Werner Park for a 9-2 win over Omaha.

It was the first loss of the season for the Storm Chasers, who were playing their home debut. Omaha took a 1-0 lead in the first when Maikel Garcia homered, but Toledo took control with three runs in the fifth and sixth innings.

Leadoff batter Akil Baddoo led Toledo with a double, a homer and five RBIs. Samad Taylor had two of Omaha's six hits.

The teams are slated to continue their six-game series at noon Wednesday.

Toledo (2-2) 001 033 200 - 9 12 0

Omaha (3-1) 100 001 000 - 2 6 0

W: White, 0-1. L: Castillo, 0-1. 2B: T, Jo. Davis, Short, Nevin, B.Davis, Baddoo, Meadows; O, Taylor. 3B: O, Pratto. HR: T, Baddoo, Meadows, Lipcius; O, Garcia