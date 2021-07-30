 Skip to main content
Toledo rolls to win over Omaha Storm Chasers
BASEBALL

Toledo rolls to win over Omaha Storm Chasers

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Storm Chasers managed just two hits as Toledo rolled to an 11-1 win Friday night.

One of those hits, a first-inning single by Ryan McBroom, gave the Chasers the early lead.

But Toledo jumped on Omaha starter Brady Singer as the Mud Hens scored one in the first and four in the second. Singer, who is on a rehab assignment, allowed four runs and five hits in 1 1/3 innings.

Omaha's only other hit was a second-inning single by Meibrys Viloria.

Omaha and Toledo, who have split the first four games of the series, play again at 6:05 p.m. Saturday.​

