Toledo shuts out Omaha Storm Chasers

Zack Short homered twice and drove in seven runs as Toledo shut out the Omaha Storm Chasers 14-0 Wednesday at Werner Park.

Short's grand slam to left in the fourth inning blew the game open, giving the Mud Hens an 8-0 lead.

The Mud Hens hit five homers on the night, including three in a five-run eighth inning.

Alex Faedo, who was making his Triple-A debuts, was sharp through five innings, allowing four hits and striking out eight for the win. Omaha's Jackson Kowar, who was Faedo's Florida teammate when the Gators won the 2017 CWS, took the loss.

JaCoby Jones had two of the five hits for Omaha, which will play Toledo again at 6:35 p.m. Thursday.