Toledo tops Omaha Storm Chasers for fourth time in five games

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo won for the fourth time in five games in this week's series with the Storm Chasers, claiming a 7-2 win Saturday night.

Omaha scored first on Freddy Fermin's RBI double in the second inning and added a Logan Porter RBI single in the sixth.

Porter's single cut the deficit to 4-2, but Josh Lester hit his 20th homer of the season in the bottom of the inning and the Mud Hens pulled away from there.

Porter led the Chasers with two hits, a run and an RBI. Austin Cox pitched the first five innings and took the loss.

Omaha and Toledo complete their series at 3 p.m. Sunday.

Omaha (52-57) ......... 010 001 000 — 2 6 2

At Toledo (57-52) ...... 001 301 11x — 7 11 0

W: Spitzbarth, 4-0. L: Cox, 4-7. 2B: O, Fermin. T, Garneau, Davis, Cameron. HR: T, Lester (20).