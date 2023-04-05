A five-run eighth inning helped Toledo rally for a 7-6 win over Omaha Wednesday at Werner Park.

The Storm Chasers (3-2) led 4-1 entering the eighth inning, getting a three-run home run from Tyler Gentry and a solo shot from Logan Porter in the fourth.

But a pair of run-scoring doubles from Toledo early in the eighth inning tied it before a two-run homer from Jonathan Davis put the Mud Hens (3-2) ahead for good.

Porter finished 3 for 4 with two RBIs, adding another solo homer in the bottom of the eighth.

Omaha continues its series with Toledo at 12:05 p.m. Thursday.

Toledo (3-2);000;100;051-7;12;1

At Omaha (3-2);000;004;011-6;8;2

W: Holton, 1-0. L: Weiss, 0-1. S: Diaz 2. 2B: T, Baddoo, Nevin, Lipcius, O. Garcia. HR: T, Davis, O, Porter 2, Gentry.