Tom Shatel joined The World-Herald in 1991 as a sports columnist. Now join him in "Tom Shatel's Press Box," where provides commentary on today's biggest sports stories.

In Thursday's episode, Tom discusses the secret contract extension former athletic director Bill Moos granted to Fred Hoiberg. He also take a trip down Big Eight memory lane with Illinois coach Brad Underwood. Tom closes the show with the story of how the Outland Trophy dinner came to Omaha.