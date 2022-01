Tom Shatel joined The World-Herald in 1991 as a sports columnist. Now join him in "Tom Shatel's Press Box," where he provides commentary on today's biggest sports stories.

In Thursday's episode, Tom hops aboard the Husker Hype Train. Though he's trying to keep expectations in check for next season, he can't blame any Nebraska football fans if they're getting excited after some key coaching hires and additions from the transfer portal.