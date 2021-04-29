Top Royals prospects Daniel Lynch, Jackson Kowar, Kris Bubic among those on Chasers' opening day roster

Kansas City’s top three pitching prospects are scheduled to open the season in Omaha, as well as other players with major league experience, the Storm Chasers announced Thursday.

Omaha's preliminary roster includes Daniel Lynch, ranked as the Royals' No. 2 prospect by Baseball America, and Jackson Kowar, rated fourth. Kris Bubic, who spent much of 2020 in Kansas City's starting rotation, is fifth. All three were selected by the Kansas City with the 33rd, 34th and 40th picks, respectively, in the 2018 draft.

Kyle Isbel, Kansas City’s No. 6 prospect and starting right fielder on opening day, is among the players with time in the big leagues who will be in Omaha for the start of the Triple-A season May 4. Others include outfielders Bubba Starling, Erick Mejia and Edward Olivares, third baseman Kelvin Gutierrez, catchers Nick Dini and Meibrys Viloria, and pitchers Scott Blewett, Jake Newberry, Gabe Speier, Ronald Bolanos and Carlos Hernández. Mejia was Omaha’s player of the year in 2019.

The Chasers' initial roster:

Pitchers (12): Scott Blewett, Ronald Bolaños, Kris Bubic, Grant Gavin, Carlos Hernández, Jake Kalish, Jackson Kowar, Daniel Lynch, Jake Newberry, Michael Shawaryn, Andres Sotillet, Gabe Speier, Jace Vines