Top two teams will face off when Union Omaha takes on Chattanooga Red Wolves SC

Union Omaha travels to face Chattanooga Red Wolves SC Saturday for a match featuring the top two teams in the USL League One standings.

They might just be the two hottest squads in the league, too.

The Owls haven't lost since May. They're recorded five wins and five draws in their last 10 matches.

The Red Wolves' unbeaten run has stretched over their last 11 games. They've won four of those and earned seven draws.

The two teams met back in July in Omaha. They settled for a 1-1 draw. Their showdown Saturday comes when they've gained some separation from the rest of the pack — two teams are tied for third place (24 points) behind Union Omaha (30) and Chattanooga (29).

The rematch is set for 6 p.m. Saturday in Chattanooga, Tenn. The game will be carried on ESPN Plus.

Union Omaha announced Friday that it has signed Jaime Ponce to a USL Academy contract. Ponce, an 18-year-old out of South Sioux City High School, joins Yoskar Galvan as the club's two academy signees — they can compete for the Owls and still retain their college eligibility.

