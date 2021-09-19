 Skip to main content
Travis Jones homers twice as Omaha Storm Chasers defeat Iowa
BASEBALL

Travis Jones homers twice as Omaha Storm Chasers defeat Iowa

Travis Jones hit two of Omaha's four home runs Sunday as the Storm Chasers rolled to a 10-3 win over Iowa at Werner Park.

They were the first two homers of the season for Jones, who also scored three runs.

Emmanuel Rivera homered and drove in three runs, while Lucius Fox doubled, homered and drove in two.

Four Omaha relievers combined to allow no runs and two hits over the last five innings.

Omaha continues its final homestand of the season Wednesday against Indianapolis.​

