 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two big innings from St. Paul doom Omaha Storm Chasers
0 comments
BASEBALL

Two big innings from St. Paul doom Omaha Storm Chasers

  • 0

The Omaha Storm Chasers got a win over the St. Paul Saints in the baseball season opener on Tuesday, May 4.

Omaha pounded out 10 hits while Edward Olivares reached base five times, but two big innings from St. Paul led to a 10-4 loss for the Storm Chasers on Wednesday at Werner Park.

Olivares singled in each of his first three at-bats, then walked and was hit by a pitch. The outfielder also homered and tripled a day earlier in Omaha’s season opener.

“Everything is going great,” he said. “Right now, I’m feeling, at the plate, good. I’m seeing the ball well.”

He drove in his fourth run of the season Wednesday, but the Chasers played from behind from the second inning on.

The Saints used four singles in that frame to take a 4-2 lead. Then back-to-back homers by Trevor Larnach and Brent Rooker in the fourth helped extend St. Paul’s advantage to 8-2.

The Saints scored eight runs, six earned, off starter Carlos Hernandez. The right-hander left after the fourth, surrendering 10 hits to the 23 batters he faced.

The third game of the six-game season-opening series is at 6:35 p.m. Thursday.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Nine major sports unions oppose voting rights curbs

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert