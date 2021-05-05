Two big innings from St. Paul doom Omaha Storm Chasers

Omaha pounded out 10 hits while Edward Olivares reached base five times, but two big innings from St. Paul led to a 10-4 loss for the Storm Chasers on Wednesday at Werner Park.
Olivares singled in each of his first three at-bats, then walked and was hit by a pitch. The outfielder also homered and tripled a day earlier in Omaha’s season opener.
“Everything is going great,” he said. “Right now, I’m feeling, at the plate, good. I’m seeing the ball well.”
He drove in his fourth run of the season Wednesday, but the Chasers played from behind from the second inning on.
The Saints used four singles in that frame to take a 4-2 lead. Then back-to-back homers by Trevor Larnach and Brent Rooker in the fourth helped extend St. Paul’s advantage to 8-2.
The Saints scored eight runs, six earned, off starter Carlos Hernandez. The right-hander left after the fourth, surrendering 10 hits to the 23 batters he faced.
The third game of the six-game season-opening series is at 6:35 p.m. Thursday.
Photos: Omaha Storm Chasers through the years
