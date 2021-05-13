Two big innings propel Omaha Storm Chasers to win over Columbus Clippers

The Omaha Storm Chasers got a win over the St. Paul Saints in the baseball season opener on Tuesday, May 4.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The hits didn't come often for the Omaha Storm Chasers on Thursday. But when they did, they came in bunches.
The Chasers had zero hits outside of two big innings, but that was enough to earn an 8-6 victory over the Columbus Clippers.
Columbus starter Logan Allen no-hit Omaha through four innings but allowed the first five Chasers to reach in the fifth.
Gabriel Cancel led off with a single before Bubba Starling walked. Kevin Merrell and Freddy Fermin followed with back-to-back RBI singles, then Edward Olivares hit a two-run double to tie the game at 4-4 and chase Allen.
The Chasers were held to no hits in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings, but relievers Jesse Hahn and Mike Shawaryn combined for three scoreless innings to keep the game tied.
Omaha then struck for four runs in the top of the ninth on Emmanuel Rivera's two-run single and Ryan McBroom's two-run homer.
Jace Vines allowed two runs in the bottom of the ninth but still earned the win.
Merrell and Rivera led the Chasers (6-3) with two hits apiece.
Omaha, which has won two straight, will play Columbus (5-3) again at 6:05 p.m. Friday.
Photos: Omaha Storm Chasers through the years
1969 Jack Mckeon2.JPG
April 21, 1969: Galen Cisco, left, and Jack McKeon of the Omaha Royals.
THE WORLD-HERALD
1969 Jack Mckeon.JPG
Aug. 27, 1969: The Omaha Royals' first manager, Jack McKeon, celebrates. McKeon led the Chasers to back-to-back American Association titles in the franchise's first two years. McKeon would eventually lead the Florida Marlins to a World Series in 2003.
THE WORLD-HERALD
1970 Bob Devaney.JPG
April 18, 1970: Former Nebraska coach Bob Devaney throws out the season's first pitch at the Omaha Royals game at Rosenblatt Stadium.
SEBI BREIC/THE WORLD-HERALD
1970 guy.JPG
May 31, 1970: Paul Splitteroff at Rosenblatt Stadium.
THE WORLD-HERALD
1970 slide.JPG
1970: Omaha's Juan Rios slides home safely behind Wichita catcher Ken Suarez, as Omaha's Steve McMillan looks on at Rosenblatt Stadium.
THE WORLD-HERALD
1971 mckeon and guy.JPG
Jan. 21, 1971: Former major league infielder Loren Babe, left, with Omaha Royals manager Jack McKeon.
THE WORLD-HERALD
393921 KS-ROSENBLATT
An Omaha Royals team photo from 1970 and other minutia collected from the remains of Rosenblatt Stadium. The photo was taken June 8, 2012.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
1972 guy.JPG
1972: Steve Busby, Omaha Royals pitcher.
THE WORLD-HERALD
1972 Mckeon.JPG
April 12, 1972: Jack McKeon at Rosenblatt Stadium.
THE WORLD-HERALD
1973 Frank White.JPG
April 6, 1973: Frank White poses for a photo at Rosenblatt Stadium.
THE WORLD-HERALD
1973 George Brett.JPG
1973: Future Baseball Hall of Fame member George Brett poses for a photo at Rosenblatt Stadium.
THE WORLD-HERALD
1977 Clint Hurdle.JPG
June 29, 1977: Clint Hurdle at Rosenblatt Stadium.
THE WORLD-HERALD
1978 blatt.JPG
April 2, 1979: Jim Bayly sweeps snow 11 days before the season opener at Rosenblatt.
THE WORLD-HERALD
BANE
1980: Omaha Royals pitcher Eddie Bane.
HANDOUT
1980 Busby.JPG
July 7, 1980: Steve Busby delivers a pitch.
THE WORLD-HERALD
1982 Conine.JPG
April 4, 1992: Jeff Conine poses for a photo.
THE WORLD-HERALD
1982 guy.JPG
1982: Bombo Rivera, Omaha Royals.
THE WORLD-HERALD
1983 GM.JPG
May 19, 1983: Omaha Royals General Manager Bill Gorman poses for a photo in front of Rosenblatt Stadium.
THE WORLD-HERALD
NEWS FILE THE CHICKEN
1984: The San Diego chicken mascot entertains fans at Rosenblatt.
THE WORLD-HERALD
1984 glamont.JPG
1984: Gene Lamont, Omaha Royals manager.
THE WORLD-HERALD
779855 ROYALSMOVE
1985: Rob Crain, assistant general manager of the Storm Chasers, with team autographed baseballs from the 1985 Royals baseball team.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
1985 cone.JPG
April 17, 1985: David Cone sports an Omaha Royals hat and a Kansas City Royals jacket at Rosenblatt Stadium.
THE WORLD-HERALD
1985 fire.JPG
April 26, 1985: City employee Terry Cuevas spreads mixture of solvent and gasoline on the infield at Rosenblatt Stadium as part of an effort to dry the field enough to cover it with a tarp. The tarp wasn't laid on the field the two previous nights and got soaked in an overnight rainfall. The Omaha Royals were unable to play the game scheduled with the Iowa Cubs.
CHRIS YOUNG/THE WORLD-HERALD
1985 guitar.JPG
June 29, 1985: Guitarist Michael Woods of the rock band "America," which played at Rosenblatt Stadium following the Omaha Royals game with the Oklahoma 89ers.
THE WORLD-HERALD
1985 kansas city.JPG
May 10, 1985: Fans in the crowd seek autographs from Kansas City players.
THE WORLD-HERALD
1986 groundbreaking.JPG
Aug. 8, 1986: Gus Cherry, Mayor Mike Boyle and Jack Diesing break ground for the Stadium Club at Rosenblatt Stadium.
THE WORLD-HERALD
1988 organist.JPG
May 28, 1988: Organist Lambert Bartak at Rosenblatt Stadium.
THE WORLD-HERALD
1989 organist.JPG
May 5, 1989: CBS pro football analyst John Madden tries on an Omaha Royals cap.
THE WORLD-HERALD
1990 cake.JPG
Aug. 16, 1990: Omaha Royals manager Sal Rende gets a face full of cake from first baseman Russ Morman after winning the league title.
JEFF BUNDY/THE WORLD-HERALD
1991 blatt.JPG
Sept. 5, 1991: Construction takes place at Rosenblatt Stadium.
THE WORLD-HERALD
1991 buying team.JPG
1991: The final signing of the ownership papers for the Omaha Royals. Seated from left: John Boyer, Bill Gorman, Joe Adams, Mary Ann Luby. Standing from left, Rob Knight, Bill Ulrich, Jim Hildreth and Lary Wzorek. Boyer is the attorney for Walter Scott who bought a major share in the team. Gorman is the Royals' GM.
THE WORLD-HERALD
1991 paint.JPG
April 16, 1991: The day before the Royals open, Richard Sovereign of Sovereign Painting adds a coat of blue to the patio concession stand.
THE WORLD-HERALD
1991 parking lot.JPG
May 17, 1993: Workmen for JB Construction hurry to finish the new parking lots by Rosenblatt along 13th Street.
THE WORLD-HERALD
1991 Warren.JPG
April 1993: Warren Buffett throws out first pitch for the Omaha Royals home opener at Rosenblatt stadium.
JEFF BUNDY/THE WORLD-HERALD
1992 blatt.JPG
March 17, 1992: James Huettner welds handicap ramps.
PHIL JOHNSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
1992 blatt2.JPG
March 13, 1992: Pictured is the South side of Rosenblatt Stadium.
THE WORLD-HERALD
1992 blatt3.JPG
April 16, 1992: The Goodrich family, from left, Nate, Barbara, Ben, Chris, 12 and Paul enjoy a game.
THE WORLD-HERALD
1993 cotton candy.JPG
May 25, 1993: Rance Ristau, 3, looks like he had a good time finishing off his cotton candy during an Omaha Royals afternoon game at Rosenblatt Stadium. But Rance, son of Dan and Cynthia Ristau, saw the Royals drop an 8-5 decision to Nashville.
ROBERT PASKACH/THE WORLD-HERALD
1993 field maintenence.JPG
April 3, 1993: Scott Knight puts down new cinders in left field in front of new scoreboard.
THE WORLD-HERALD
1994 blatt.JPG
Aug. 2, 1994: Aerial view of Rosenblatt Stadium from a helicopter.
JAMES BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
1994 tarp.JPG
May 25, 1994: Grounds crew removes a tarp after a rain delay.
RICH JANDA/THE WORLD-HERALD
1995 warren.JPG
April 29, 1995: Warren Buffett throws out the first pitch.
ERIC FRANCIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
1996 Warren.JPG
April 4, 1996: Warren Buffett throws out another first pitch.
RUDY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
1996 warren2.JPG
May 4, 1996: Warren Buffett greets fans at an Omaha Royals game.
RUDY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
PJ/SPIKES.46883
1999: The Omaha Royals unveil a new nickname for the team, the Golden Spikes, which is worn by mascot Casey.
PHIL JOHNSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
BB/STEAL.45146
June 9, 1998: Omaha's Mendy Lopez and Calgary's Lou Frazier watch the ball sale by on Frazier's successful steal of second base.
BILL BATSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
RJ/MARTINEZ.45170
1998: Omaha Royals shortstop Felix Martinez, who was sent down from Kansas City in the aftermath of brawl with Anaheim, sits on the bench.
RICH JANDA/THE WORLD-HERALD
PJ/ROYALS.45717
1998: Omaha Royals infielder Scott Leius plays at Rosenblatt with his son Michael, 2.
PHIL JOHNSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
RJ/BUFFETT.44310
1998: Warren Buffett prepares to throw out the first pitch.
RICH JANDA/THE WORLD-HERALD
RS/HOMER.45280
1998: Omaha Royals right fielder Chris Hatcher is greeted at the dugout after hitting a grand slam.
RUDY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
PJ/ROYALS.44473
1998: Jermaine Dye, Omaha Royals.
PHIL JOHNSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
CT/ROYALS2.45591
1998: Albuquerque's David Steed is out at second base by Omaha's Steve Sisco.
CHRISTINE THOMPSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
GOLDEN SPIKES
Aug. 30, 1998: Mayor Hal Daub swings a mock sledge hammer at a golden spike that is held by the Omaha Royals' mascot, Casey, launching the teams new name, the Golden Spikes. The Lincoln Sport Parachute Club jumped into the stadium carrying a banner with the new name on it.
PHIL JOHNSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
JEB/SPIKES.51518
1999: Casey sports the new Golden Spikes uniform.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
CT/SPIKES
1999: Omaha Spikes' Sal Fasano, right, is congratulated by Ron Johnson after hitting a home run.
CHRISTINE THOMPSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
KC/LUNCHWITH.52431
1999: Omaha manager Ron Johnson dines on food at home plate of Rosenblatt Stadium.
KILEY CHRISTIAN CRUSE/THE WORLD-HERALD
RS/SPIKES.51313
1999: Front left, Bart Thomsen, and Rick English, back left, Mike Bischof, Kent Therkelsen, Lance Beasley pose for a photo.
RUDY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
JPB/DIT/SPIKES 1
Sept. 6, 1999: Omaha Golden Spikes manager Ron Johnson wears a Nebraska football helmet while coaching third base.
JEFF BUNDY/THE WORLD-HERALD
JPB/DIT/SPIKES 2
Sept. 6, 1999: Golden Spikes pitcher Scott Mullen delivers.
JEFF BUNDY/THE WORLD-HERALD
RS/SPIKES.51421
1999: Manager Ron Johnson, front, talks about practice routine to players at Golden Spikes media day at Rosenblatt Stadium.
RUDY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
SPORTS 99 SPIKES PLAYERS 1
The 1999 Omaha Golden Spikes. Top to bottom, left to right, Carlos Mendez, Henry Mercedes, Alvin Morman, Jimmie Byington, Jed Hansen, Mark Quinn, Ray Holbert, Dario Veras, Mendy Lopez.
HANDOUT
JPB.53321
1999: Omaha's Jimmie Byington turns a double play on Albuquerque.
JEFF BUNDY/THE WORLD-HERALD
RS/MERCEDES.51423
1999: The Omaha Golden Spikes work out at Rosenblatt Stadium. Left, Mendy Lopez, and right, Henry Mercedes.
RUDY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
PJ/BUFFETT BANKS
1999: Warren Buffett and Ernie Banks kid around before throwing out the first pitch at the Golden Spikes baseball game.
PHIL JOHNSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
BB/FORCE.58941
2000: Omaha Golden Spikes play a doubleheader with Memphis.
BILL BATSON//THE WORLD-HERALD
BB/ORIE.58949
2000: Omaha third baseman Kevin Orie.
BILL BATSON//THE WORLD-HERALD
BB/JEFF.59784
2000: Catcher Hector Ortiz with pitcher Jeff Austin.
BILL BATSON//THE WORLD-HERALD
LI/SPIKESC
June 23, 2000: Chris Costello and the Rosenblatt grounds crew hustled in with the tarp as steady rains delayed the game.
LAURA INNS//THE WORLD-HERALD
LI-DOGA
Aug. 16, 2001: Betsy Olson, left, watches as her golden retriever Zach sniffs out Ranger, Amber Green's boxer during the Golden Spikes game at Rosenblatt Stadium.
LAURA INNS//THE WORLD-HERALD
LI-DOGB
Aug. 16, 2001: After escaping the kennel and heading to the park, Brandi, the schnoodle in the jail-break costume, waits in the concession line with Shelli Willcoxon, left, and Shawn Willcoxon, center, during the Golden Spikes game.
LAURA INNS//THE WORLD-HERALD
KC-GOLDENSPIKES
Sept. 3, 2001: Golden Spikes pitcher Brett Larson delivers a pitch.
KILEY CHRISTIAN CRUSE//THE WORLD-HERALD
LI-SLEEPA
Aug. 3, 2001: Nathanael Osborn, 4, left, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, attempts to take his sleeping bag back from his siblings, John Bedford, 9, and Jenny Osborn, 12 during the first Golden Spikes Scout Sleepover at Rosenblatt Stadium. Bedford and other scouts were allowed to bring their families to the event. More than 500 people took over the infield with sleeping bags, free-standing tents, games and munchies. Registration also included tickets to the Spikes game, the fireworks show, a commemorative patch and breakfast.
LAURA INNS//THE WORLD-HERALD
BB-CAMPOUT
Aug 3, 2001: Over a thousand scouts and their families camped out over night in the outfield.
BILL BATSON//THE WORLD-HERALD
JP-SPIKES MUGS
July 18, 2001: Gregg Zaun, right, stands with Jed Hansen.
JUSTIN D. PETERSEN//THE WORLD-HERALD
LI-TICKETB
July 3, 2001: Rebekah Kuhfal, 7, of Neligh, Neb., turns her baseball ticket over to Chalee George of Omaha as her father David Kuhfal, right, and sister Christy, 9, wait their turn outside Rosenblatt Stadium.
LAURA INNS//THE WORLD-HERALD
RS-CASEY
May 6, 2002: Omaha Royals baseball mascot Casey was big crowd pleaser with area school kids.
RUDY SMITH//THE WORLD-HERALD
JRB-DOGDAZE2
Aug. 22, 2002: Sam the dachshund, 4, sticks his tongue out at the photographer at the Omaha Royals game. Sam's owner, Emily Swanger of Council Bluffs, brought both of her dogs to the game. The promotion was run with the Nebraska Humane Society.
JAMES R. BURNETT//THE WORLD-HERALD
JRB-108
Aug. 22, 2002: Pearl Jessie Welling, 108, gets the ball used for the first pitch.
JAMES R. BURNETT//THE WORLD-HERALD
LI-ROYALSb
April 3, 2002: The Omaha Royals practice before the season opener.
LAURA INNS//THE WORLD-HERALD
JEB-STAN THE SIGNING BEERMAN 2
Aug. 15, 2002: Stan Bartak rushes to the other side of the stands in his 13th year of service for the Omaha Royals.
JEFF BEIERMANN//THE WORLD-HERALD
mm-royals slide.jpg
July 4, 2003: Omaha Royals first baseman Jed Hansen beats the throw home.
MATT MILLER//THE WORLD-HERALD
BB_MINKER.63925.JPG
Aug. 2, 2003: Matt Minker, president of a Wilmington, Del., group that bought controlling interest of the Omaha Royals from Union Pacific.
BILL BATSON//THE WORLD-HERALD
BUFFETT AND BANKS
April 11, 2003: Warren Buffett and Chicago Cubs' Hall of Famer Ernie Banks sign autographs and talk with players.
MATT MILLER//THE WORLD-HERALD
JEB-GREINKE
April 8, 2004: Omaha Royals pitcher Zack Greinke warms up at practice.
JEFF BEIERMANN//THE WORLD-HERALD
ROYALS GREINKE
April 8, 2004: Zack Greinke throws at practice.
JEFF BEIERMANN//THE WORLD-HERALD
ROYALS 3
April 8, 2004: Omaha pitcher Zack Greinke, left, talks with instructor Mike Mason.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
LI-ROY-TUC-2
Aug. 1, 2004: Manager Mike Jirschele, left, congratulates Aaron Guiel as he rounds third on a three-run homer.
LAURA INNS/THE WORLD-HERALD
LI-HEAT
Aug. 1, 2004: Noah Briley, 3, of Yutan, proves it's too hot for a shirt but not too hot for fun.
LAURA INNS/THE WORLD-HERALD
ROYALSSUN7.JPG
April 25, 2004: Omaha's Calvin Pickering takes a throw at first.
JEFF BUNDY//THE WORLD-HERALD
RGroyals04.JPG
May 16, 2004: Omaha's Byron Gettis narrowly escapes the tag from Fresno's Craig Kuzmic as he slides safely into home.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Royals
July 3, 2005: Chris Truby, right, rounds third with a handshake from coach Mike Jirschele after hitting a home run.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2005 manager.JPG
July 18, 2005: Omaha manager Mike Jirschele adjusts his cap.
JEFF BUNDY/THE WORLD-HERALD
2005 pitcher.JPG
July 18, 2005: Omaha reliever Shawn Sonnier throws against Round Rock.
JEFF BUNDY/THE WORLD-HERALD
JRB-ROYALS
April 15, 2005: Omaha's Henry Gentle, 10, attempts to catch a rubber chicken as one of the promotions for the Royals.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
2006 Hochevar.JPG
July 15, 2007: Pitcher Luke Hochevar, Kansas City's No. 1 draft pick in 2006, winds up.
PHIL JOHNSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
mm_.jpg
May 25, 2007: Omaha first baseman Craig Brazell warms up before the game.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
mm_.jpg
May 25, 2007: Mikey Mammoser, 5, peeks through a display in the concourse.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2007 royals.JPG
May 8, 2007: Omaha pitchers, from left, Roberto Giron, Kenny Ray AND that Markray, keep an eye on the action.
JEFF BUNDY/THE WORLD-HERALD
2007 yay.JPG
May 8, 2007: Omaha's Justin Huber is greeted at home by Angel Boerroa, center, and Fernando Cortez, right, after a three-run homer.
JEFF BUNDY/THE WORLD-HERALD
KS-ROYALDILEMMA8
May 13, 2008: A blow-up version of Casey, the Royals mascot, stands in front of Rosenblatt Stadium.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
KS-ROYALDILEMMA6
May 13, 2008: A small but vociferous crowd cheers on the Royals.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
KS-ROYALDILEMMA7
May 13, 2008: Royals paraphernalia sits in an empty seat.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
345115 as090525royals
May 25, 2009: Omaha Royals outfielder Cory Aldridge laughs with teammates.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
683863 asgordon
July 3, 2009: Alex Gordon prepares to bat.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
683863 asgordon
July 3, 2009: Matt Campbell of Harlan, Iowa, dances with friends after rain stopped the Omaha Royals' game against the New Orleans Zephyrs.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
683863 asgordon
July 3, 2009: Melissa Collier of Omaha takes a picture of the fireworks display at Rosenblatt Stadium.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
683863 asgordon
July 3, 2009: Ron Schulz and his daughter Samantha, 11, enjoy the fireworks.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
2009 guitar.JPG
May 11, 2009: Lenny DiNardo, a left-handed pitcher for the Omaha Royals, strums on his guitar before a game.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2009 guitar2.JPG
May 11, 2009: Lenny DiNardo strums on his guitar.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2009 guys.JPG
Aug. 12, 2009: The Royals held a groundbreaking at the site of their new stadium in Sarpy County.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2010 Bruce Chen.JPG
April 7, 2010: Royals pitcher Bruce Chen tries to catch some small hail in his mouth.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
477900 KS-GORDON1
May 4, 2010: Alex Gordon dives for a foul ball.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
884048 fireworks
July 3, 2010: RJ Mason, 8, of Papillion, watches the Omaha Royals take on the Iowa Cubs before the Omaha World-Herald fireworks show.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
503224 rosenblatt
Sept. 2010: Omaha's Mike Moustakas, center, celebrates his two-run home run. Also shown are Moustakas's teammates Jarrod Dyson, left, and Scott Thorman.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
464029 KS-SARPYROYALS
July 27, 2010: Progress is being made on the new Royals stadium in Sarpy County.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
503224 rosenblatt
Sept. 2, 2010: Preethi Dsouza, 10, of Omaha, holds a miniature stadium seat before the Omaha Royals play the Round Rock Express on the final night of Royals Baseball at Rosenblatt Stadium. The promotion is a replica of the seats at Omaha Municipal Stadium when it opened in 1948.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
792000 KS-FAMILYFEST
April 6, 2011: Allie Vance, 8, takes a picture of the twin sister Madie Vance, both of Omaha, in front of the Werner Park Scoreboard. The Omaha Storm Chasers invited fans to come out and have a look at the new ball park.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
331515 STORM07.jpg
June 16, 2011: Paige Jones, of Springfield, digs near first base during a Diamond Dig after the game.
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
MED_9143.JPG
Aug. 31, 2011: Players, coaches and team employees party in the club house after the Storm Chasers learned that they clinched their division.
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
MD2_2427.CR2
Aug. 31, 2011: Chris Tysdal, of Omaha, catches a fly ball.
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
MED_2169.CR2
Sept. 13, 2011: Bob Vlock, of Omaha, and Barry Bernet, La Vista, watch the game from their front-row seats. The two fans had only missed a handful of games.
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
374148 CHASERCORN
Sept. 12, 2011: The three Omaha Storm Chasers outfielders, David Lough, left, Jarrod Dyson and Lorenzo Cain.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
482323 KS-STORMCHASERS
April 16, 2011: The crowd streams into the new park after the ribbon cutting.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
760354 CHASERS16.jpg
April 21, 2011: Evan Heitman, of Woodbine, Iowa, gets to throw out a first pitch on his sixth birthday.
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2011 lonely seat.JPG
March 21, 2011: The "lonely seat" at Werner Park.
HOWARD K. MARCUS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2011 pcl title game.JPG
Sept. 16, 2011: The Sacramento River Cats and the Omaha Storm Chasers stand on the base line during the opening ceremony in Game 3 of the PCL Championship series at Raley Field in West Sacramento, Calif.
PAUL KITAGAKI JR./FOR THE WORLD-HERALD
830974 KS-CHASERS
Sept. 10, 2011: The Storm Chasers react after defeating Round Rock in the 10th inning.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
392406 cpBSB_schasers_topes
April 5, 2012: Omaha's Cody Clark is able to hold on in a collision at home plate with Albuquerque's Josh Fields.
COREY PERRINE//THE WORLD-HERALD
CMA_5353.jpg
Aug. 7, 2012: Papillion "super fan" Jan Huff uses his Sunny Delight jugs as binoculars.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
32727 KS-CHASEROWNERS
June 19, 2012: Alliance Baseball CEO Gary Green, the new owner of the Omaha Storm Chasers, speaks at a press conference.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
392406 cpBSB_schasers_topes
April 5, 2012: Omaha's Kevin Kouzmanoff warms up his arm before facing Albuquerque.
COREY PERRINE/THE WORLD-HERALD
392406 cpBSB_schasers_topes
April 5, 2012: Sauce packets raced against one another with mild winning.
COREY PERRINE/THE WORLD-HERALD
625963
July 2, 2013: Larry Carter, left, the Storm Chasers' pitching coach, Mike Jirschele, manager, and catcher Max Ramirez watch as the Storm Chasers play New Orleans.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
625963
July 2, 2013: Mike Jirschele, the Omaha manager, posts the starting lineup on the clubhouse wall.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
dnews 0915bees.spt
Sept. 14, 2013: The Omaha Storm Chasers celebrate after defeating the Salt Lake Bees.
RAVELL CALL
470972 KS-CHASERSRENO
Sept. 14, 2014: The Omaha locker room erupts in celebration after defeating Reno 4-0 to win the Pacific Coast League championship at Werner Park.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
470972 KS-CHASERSRENO
Sept. 14, 2014: The team swarms pitcher Aaron Brooks after the final out as the Omaha Storm Chasers beat Reno 4-0 to win the Pacific Coast League championship at Werner Park.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
646366 TripleAallstarBJS
July 15, 2015: The International League toes the first base line during the National Anthem prior to the Triple-A All-Star game against the Pacific Coast League at Werner Park.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
184110 AAAallstarMediadayBJS
July 14, 2015: Omaha's Cheslor Cuthbert, center, is flanked by his Pacific Coast League All-Star teammates.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
CMC_9889.jpg
Aug. 4, 2015: Casey, the Omaha Storm Chasers mascot, pets Kehotay as he his held by Ron Henry. Kehotay was Henry's guide dog, but recently lost his his vision.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
676780 KS-ALEXGORDON
Aug. 23, 2015: Alex Gordon signs autographs.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
870540
April 5, 2016: Chasers pitcher Brian Duensing, a former Millard South star, throws during a workout in preparation for the 2016 season.
MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
821824 cm-Gordo08.jpg
June 23, 2016: Omaha's Miguel Almonte started the game against New Orleans.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2017 50 years.JPG
Aug. 10, 2017: President and GM of the Omaha Storm Chasers Martie Cordaro speaks during an announcement ceremony celebrating the team's 50th anniversary.
MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
2017 50 years2.JPG
Aug. 10, 2017: President and General Manager Martie Cordaro speaks during an announcement ceremony.
MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
2017 catch.JPG
April 4, 2017: Kevin McCarthy plays catch in the dugout during media day.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2017 reno balloon.JPG
May 21, 2017: Reno's Jeremy Hazelbaker retrieves an errant balloon hat.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
