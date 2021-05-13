Two big innings propel Omaha Storm Chasers to win over Columbus Clippers

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The hits didn't come often for the Omaha Storm Chasers on Thursday. But when they did, they came in bunches.

The Chasers had zero hits outside of two big innings, but that was enough to earn an 8-6 victory over the Columbus Clippers.

Columbus starter Logan Allen no-hit Omaha through four innings but allowed the first five Chasers to reach in the fifth.

Gabriel Cancel led off with a single before Bubba Starling walked. Kevin Merrell and Freddy Fermin followed with back-to-back RBI singles, then Edward Olivares hit a two-run double to tie the game at 4-4 and chase Allen.

The Chasers were held to no hits in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings, but relievers Jesse Hahn and Mike Shawaryn combined for three scoreless innings to keep the game tied.

Omaha then struck for four runs in the top of the ninth on Emmanuel Rivera's two-run single and Ryan McBroom's two-run homer.

Jace Vines allowed two runs in the bottom of the ninth but still earned the win.

Merrell and Rivera led the Chasers (6-3) with two hits apiece.

Omaha, which has won two straight, will play Columbus (5-3) again at 6:05 p.m. Friday.