Tony Veland, Gina Mancuso and Curlee Alexander comprise the 2023 Omaha Sports Hall of Fame induction class.

Also to be honored are teams from the city's two pro basketball squads: The 1992-93 Omaha Racers, who won the CBA title, and the Kansas City-Omaha Kings, who played a portion of their games in Omaha between 1972 and 1976.

The inductions will be part of the Omaha Sports Commission Awards show May 25 at The Relevant Center in Elkhorn. The OSCAS also feature the top high school and college players and coaches from the Omaha area during the past year.

Veland, an Omaha Benson grad, helped Nebraska to the 1994 and 1995 college football national championships and has a Super Bowl ring from playing with the Denver Broncos.

Mancuso, from Papillion-La Vista, was Gatorade's national volleyball player of the year as a senior. She was a three-time All-Nebraska first-team ​selection, leading her team to state titles in 2007 and 2008. At NU, she was on the All-Big Ten and All-America teams twice and the Huskers went to the Elite Eight twice.

Alexander, an NAIA wrestling champion in 1969 at UNO, coached Omaha Tech to one state title and Omaha North to six. More than 50 wrestlers won individual state golds during his coaching career.

“The OSCAS is quickly becoming one of the most enjoyable sports nights in our area,” said Lindsay Toussant Brown, president and executive director of the Omaha Sports Commission. “The Hall of Fame reminds us of our rich sports past, while the OSCAS celebrates current sports excellence.”

Tickets for the evening event are available at omahasports.org/OSCAS.​

Nebraska volleyball's AVCA All-Americans Lexi Rodriguez Kayla Caffey Lauren Stivrins Lexi Sun Nicklin Hames Madi Kubik Kenzie Maloney Annika Albrecht Briana Holman Mikaela Foecke Kelly Hunter Amber Rolfzen Justine Wong-Orantes Kelsey Robinson Kadie Rolfzen Lauren Cook Gina Mancuso Lindsey Licht Hannah Werth Brooke Delano Sydney Anderson Tara Mueller Jordan Larson Tracy Stalls Rachel Holloway Sarah Pavan Jennifer Saleaumua Melissa Elmer Christina Houghtelling Jenny Kropp Greichaly Cepero Amber Holmquist Laura Pilakowski Nancy Metcalf Megan Korver Fiona Nepo Lisa Reitsma Christy Johnson Kelly Aspegren Allison Weston Stephanie Thater Janet Kruse Karen Dahlgren Others