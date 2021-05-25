Two homers power Omaha Storm Chasers to third straight win

Gabriel Cancel and Kyle Isbel hit solo home runs, Daniel Lynch struck out six in a strong start and the Omaha Storm Chasers beat the Indianapolis Indians 3-1 on Tuesday night.

The Chasers collected only three hits, but two of them were homers. Cancel's solo shot broke a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the fifth inning, and Isbel's homer gave Omaha a 3-1 lead in the sixth.

Ryan McBroom had the Chasers' only other hit, an RBI single that drove in Isbel to open the scoring in the fourth inning.

Lynch allowed one run on five hits in 5⅔ innings to earn the win. Relievers Grant Gavin, Jake Newberry and Anthony Swarzak finished off the victory.

Omaha, which has won three straight games, will host Indianapolis at Werner Park again at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday.