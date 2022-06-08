Two-out homer dooms Omaha Storm Chasers in loss to Lehigh Valley

One big blow was enough to lift Lehigh Valley to a 4-2 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers on Wednesday at Werner Park.

The Chasers got solo homers from Iván Castillo and Vinny Pasquantino — his International League-leading 16th shot — to take a 2-0 lead going into the fifth to back Drew Parrish. In his Triple-A debut, the left-hander had tossed four scoreless innings until the IronPigs (32-24) broke through.

In the fifth, Dustin Peterson hit a two-out, three-run homer to give Lehigh Valley a lead it wouldn't relinquish.

Omaha (27-27), meanwhile, stranded eight runners in the first five innings then had one baserunner in the final four innings.

The teams meet again at 7:05 p.m. Thursday.