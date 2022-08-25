 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASEBALL

Two-out, two-run homer in ninth sinks Omaha Storm Chasers

Ronald Guzman hit a two-out, two-run home run in the top of the ninth inning to give Scranton/Wilkes-Barre an 8-7 win over the Storm Chasers on Thursday night at Werner Park.

Omaha erased an early 4-0 deficit, and took a 6-5 lead in the sixth inning when Maikel Garcia hit an RBI double and later scored on a wild pitch.

Jimmy Govern made it 7-5 in the seventh with an RBI single, but Guzman's second homer of the night capped a three-run rally for the RailRoaders in the ninth.

The teams continue their series at 7:05 p.m. Friday.

SWB (64-55) ........ 220 001 003 — 8 12 2

At Omaha (55-64) ..... 000 312 100 — 7 10 0

W: Rodriguez, 1-1. L: Dye, 5-3. 2B: O, Dungan, Hicklen, Briceno, Garcia. 3B: O, Dungan. HR: SWB, Guzman 2 (11), Wade (3), Evans (9).

