Two-out, two-run homer in ninth sinks Omaha Storm Chasers

Ronald Guzman hit a two-out, two-run home run in the top of the ninth inning to give Scranton/Wilkes-Barre an 8-7 win over the Storm Chasers on Thursday night at Werner Park.
Omaha erased an early 4-0 deficit, and took a 6-5 lead in the sixth inning when Maikel Garcia hit an RBI double and later scored on a wild pitch.
Jimmy Govern made it 7-5 in the seventh with an RBI single, but Guzman's second homer of the night capped a three-run rally for the RailRoaders in the ninth.
The teams continue their series at 7:05 p.m. Friday.
SWB (64-55) ........ 220 001 003 — 8 12 2
At Omaha (55-64) ..... 000 312 100 — 7 10 0
W: Rodriguez, 1-1. L: Dye, 5-3. 2B: O, Dungan, Hicklen, Briceno, Garcia. 3B: O, Dungan. HR: SWB, Guzman 2 (11), Wade (3), Evans (9).
