Two-time All-Nebraska pick Ed Chang transferring from Missouri
BASKETBALL

Two-time All-Nebraska pick Ed Chang transferring from Missouri

Ed Chang

Ed Chang returned to Omaha in December when Missouri played a neutral-site game against Oregon at the CHI Health Center.

 CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD

Millard North won the 2021 Class A boys state basketball championship.

Ed Chang, who once starred for Papillion-La Vista, is looking for a fourth college in as many years.

Chang entered the transfer portal Tuesday after one season at Missouri. He never appeared in a game for the Tigers.

Chang's path has taken him all over the country since he became a two-time All-Nebraska pick for the Monarchs in 2017. That summer he committed to Washington, then moved to Seattle for his senior year of high school, but he never gained eligibility to play.

He eventually decommitted from Washington in April 2018 and signed with San Diego State. He played in 13 games for the Aztecs as a freshman in 2018-19. He spent the next season at Salt Lake City Community College.

Chang then committed to Missouri in April last year, choosing the Tigers over scholarship offers Eastern Michigan, Coastal Carolina, Cal Poly and SIU-Edwardsville.

Past All-Nebraska basketball teams

