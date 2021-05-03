U.S. Olympic Swim Trials ticket sales off to strong start

These tougher time standards also factored in a possible modest growth to 50-60 athletes per event in the four months leading into the Olympic Trials. The final day for swimmers to post a qualifying time for both meets is May 30.

This is the first time qualifiers have been divided into two groups, which became necessary to keep swimmers, coaches, volunteers and fans as safe as possible from pandemic-related concerns.

Todd said close to 8,000 seats per session are available each of the eight days of the Wave II event. As of Monday, 58% of the seats have been sold for each of the 15 Wave II sessions.

“COVID has created a last-minute world in our industry,” Todd said. “Trends nationally still show a little bit of hesitancy about making plans until closer to the event. The caliber of competition in Wave II is still appealing. Between the two meets, the amount of swimmers we’ll host is exactly where we would have been in 2020.”

Wave I tickets have been on sale for just one week; there were no presales conducted for that event. Todd said 10% of those seats have been sold for the eight sessions over four days.