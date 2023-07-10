Things moved quickly for the Omaha Sports Commission to host the U.S. Open Badminton Championships.

Not quite as fast as a shuttlecock traveling at 200 mph, but pretty close.

The event, to be held Tuesday through Sunday at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs, came together in less than three months. That was out of necessity, Omaha Sports Commission president Lindsay Toussant Brown said.

“We found out 2 ½ months ago that they were looking for a location,” she said. “We were fortunate enough to find a great venue and we’re very excited about that.”

Toussant Brown said 250 athletes would be competing from 32 countries. They will be divided into five categories — men’s singles and doubles, women’s singles and doubles and mixed doubles.

She added the speed of the game sets it apart from the friendly pastime most probably remember from their childhood days in the backyard.

“I’m in my mid-30s and people my age remember it from PE class or as a recreational sport,” she said. “But these players can hit the shuttlecock 200 mph, and that’s amazing to even think about.”

The sport of badminton originated in India and dates to the mid-19th century. It resembles tennis with the exception of that shuttlecock, which replaces a ball.

The feathered, plastic projectile weighs just one-fifth of an ounce and flies differently than a ball because the feathers create drag. The racquets used to smash that shuttlecock also are much lighter than in tennis.

Each game goes to 21 points, with players scoring a point whenever they win a rally. A match is the best of three games.

If the score is tied at 20, the game continues until one side gains a two-point advantage. If the game is tied at 29, the next point wins.

Badminton was a demonstration event at the 1972 and 1988 Summer Olympics and became an official Summer Olympic sport at the Barcelona Olympics in 1992. A gold medal is considered the sport’s most coveted prize for individual players.

Toussant Brown said the sport has a history in Omaha, thanks to a man named Ray Scott. Born in South Dakota in 1916, the U.S. Air Force officer played badminton while stationed in in Norway and brought the sport back when he returned to Offutt Air Force Base.

“When he came back, he started a local badminton club,” Toussant Brown said. “The club grew and so did the number of players who took part in it.”

The club hosted an international tournament in 1972 and two national tournaments after that. Scott remained dedicated to the sport after he retired from the military and kept it going when badminton went through national governing changes in the late 1980s.

Scott took over as volunteer executive director of the governing body known as USA Badminton and relocated the headquarters to his home in Papillion.

During his time as executive director, Scott — who died in 2001 — used his own funds to keep the federation solvent. USA Badminton remains the only national governing body of an Olympic or Paralympic sport to have called the Omaha area home.

“The fact the sport was governed in Papillion is a fun part of the story,” Toussant Brown said. “That’s why it’s great that these championships are coming back here.”

Toussant Brown said because of the pandemic, the event has not been held in the U.S. since 2019 in Los Angeles. The Omaha Sports Commission also will host the event again in 2025.

The 58th annual U.S. Open will start at 9 a.m. Tuesday and conclude with the finals Sunday starting at noon. Tickets available at the door or through Ticketmaster are $15 for an all-day pass while tickets for 17 and under are $5.

“This is high-level badminton,” Toussant Brown said. “I know fans will find the speed of the game and the ability of these world-class athletes to be highly entertaining.”

Key athletes to watch

Kunlavut Vitidsarn (Thailand), men’s singles: Ranked No. 4 in the world, 2022 world championships silver medalist.

Li Shifeng (China), men’s singles: Ranked No. 10, 2018 Youth Olympic champion.

Ratchanok Intanon (Thailand), women’s singles: Ranked No. 8, 2013 world champion – youngest ever champion at age 18.

Busanan Ongbamrungphan (Thailand), women’s singles: Ranked No. 12.

Beiwen Zhang (USA), women’s singles: Ranked No. 14, 2014 U.S. Open champion.

P.V. Sindhu (India), women’s singles: Ranked No. 15, 2016 Olympic silver medalist and 2020 Olympic bronze medalist.

The schedule

Opening rounds: Tuesday: 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Wednesday: 10 a.m. -9 p.m. Thursday: Noon-9 p.m.

Quarterfinals: Friday: 3-9 p.m.

Semifinals: Saturday: Starting at noon

Finals: Sunday, starting at noon.