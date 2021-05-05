U.S. Senior Open at Omaha Country Club to limit gallery tickets to 7,000 each day

The U.S. Senior Open at Omaha Country Club will limit gallery tickets to 7,000 each day, the United States Golf Association (USGA) announced Wednesday.
In a statement, the USGA said the decision for the July 5-11 tournament was made in coordination with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and the Douglas County Health Department.
“We are pleased to be able to provide a limited number of fans the opportunity to witness the world’s best senior golfers while maintaining health and safety for all involved,” said Hank Thompson, senior director of the U.S. Senior Open Championship for the USGA. “We continue to be committed to providing a safe environment during these challenging times for all attendees, including players, caddies, fans, volunteers, vendors and staff.”
The USGA will monitor health and safety in partnership with state and local authorities from now through the week of the championship. The following policies and procedures will be in place for the 2021 U.S. Senior Open:
» Prior to entering the championship, fans, staff and volunteers will be required to answer recommended questions pertaining to their health per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines;
» Face coverings will be required for all attendees, including those who have received the COVID-19 vaccine, and should be worn at all times. Face coverings must be used on-site (indoors & outdoors) and may be only lowered while actively eating or drinking;
» All fans, staff and volunteers will be expected to maintain appropriate social distancing while on-site, including along rope lines;
» Sanitization stations will be located throughout the grounds to encourage frequent handwashing. Fans will be allowed to bring their own sanitizers that comply with the prohibited items list;
» To reduce touch points, the championship will not accept cash payment in concession or retail locations;
» Grandstand seats will not be available on property; all viewing will occur from ground level while observing rope lines. Fans are encouraged to bring chairs;
» Consumption of food and beverages will be prohibited within 10 feet of the rope line. Face coverings must be worn at all times within 10 feet of the rope line, even when in possession of food and beverages.
Note: Health and safety protocols are subject to change based on the current status of the COVID-19 pandemic and recommended guidance. All updates to the health and safety protocols will be updated on ussenioropen.com.
Additionally, the Goodman Club premium ticket offering will be canceled due to health and safety concerns. All ticket holders will be refunded the cost of the ticket(s) and all fees associated with the purchase.
Limited U.S. Senior Open ticket options are available at ussenioropen.com/tickets, including Daily Access ($25, Monday-Wednesday; $50, Thursday-Sunday) and Weekly Access ($175). A few corporate hospitality options are available.