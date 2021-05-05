U.S. Senior Open at Omaha Country Club to limit gallery tickets to 7,000 each day

The U.S. Senior Open at Omaha Country Club will limit gallery tickets to 7,000 each day, the United States Golf Association (USGA) announced Wednesday.

In a statement, the USGA said the decision for the July 5-11 tournament was made in coordination with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and the Douglas County Health Department.

“We are pleased to be able to provide a limited number of fans the opportunity to witness the world’s best senior golfers while maintaining health and safety for all involved,” said Hank Thompson, senior director of the U.S. Senior Open Championship for the USGA. “We continue to be committed to providing a safe environment during these challenging times for all attendees, including players, caddies, fans, volunteers, vendors and staff.”

The USGA will monitor health and safety in partnership with state and local authorities from now through the week of the championship. The following policies and procedures will be in place for the 2021 U.S. Senior Open:

» Prior to entering the championship, fans, staff and volunteers will be required to answer recommended questions pertaining to their health per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines;